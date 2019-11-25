Trump won the Masters and the World Championships last season, and while he already has a career 'Triple Crown', he has never held all three at once.

If successful, he will become just the fifth player to hold them concurrently, albeit spanning two seasons. John Higgins completed the same feat in 1999, while Mark Williams, Steve Davis and Steve Hendry (twice) have won all three Triple Crown events in the same season.

And Trump is favourite for the title after winning the Northern Ireland Open last week, even ahead of double defending champion and six-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan. Trump has also claimed wins at the International Championship and World Open this season, giving the World No. 1 three wins out of five tournaments so far.

He faces Amiri Amine in the first round.

Who can challenge Trump?

While Trump has been in truly exceptional form in 2019, there are a few familiar faces that will look to challenge the 30-year-old.

O'Sullivan, of course, will fancy his chances as second favourite if, mentally, he can get himself through the earlier rounds that he tends to find so tedious. He will also want to avenge his thrilling 9-7 defeat to Trump in the Northern Ireland Open final last week. He goes up against Ross Bulman in his opener.

O'Sullivan was beaten by Trump in a thriller at the Northern Ireland OpenEurosport

Mark Selby, after a dogged 2018, is back on form after winning his first title in 12 months at the English Open - he begins his tournament against Andy Hicks. And the ever-present John Higgins, who gave Trump a stern test in the semi-finals in Belfast, will also fancy his chances at revenge. He kicks things off against Peter Lines.

The outsiders

Joe Perry will hope to follow up his Northern Ireland Open semi final showing with a good outing in York. He's also one of only two men to have beaten Judd Trump in tournaments so far this season, getting the better of him in the third round at the China Championship. The 2008 Masters winner is a 100/1 underdog heading into this one.

David Gilbert, too, will be desperate to recover from the disappointment of a first round defeat in Northern Ireland, having impressed so far this season with two quarter-final appearances as well as finishing runner-up at the English Open.

The tournament runs from Tuesday 26th November through to Sunday 8th December in York.

First round draw

Day One

Sam Craigie v Tian Pengfei

Ali Carter v Brandon Sargeant

Li Hang v Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo v Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

Zhao Xintong v Alexander Ursenbacher

Neil Robertson v Alex Borg

Noppon Saengkham v Jackson Page

Anthony McGill v Mitchell Mann

Daniel Wells v Zhang Anda

John Higgins v Peter Lines

Michael Holt v Adam Stefanow

Matthew Stevens v Chei Feilong

David Gilbert v James Cahill

Luca Brecel v Nigel Bond

Day Two

Ding Junhui v Duane Jones

Marco Fu v Craig Steadman

Stuart Carrington v James Wattana

Lu Haotian v Andy Lee

Stephen Maguire v Billy Joe Castle

Graeme Dott v Barry Pinches

Andrew Higginson v Jak Jones

Akani Songsermsawad v Lee Walker

Michael Georgiou v Oliver Lines

Matthrew Selt v Ian Burns

Martin Gould v Alfie Burden

Peter Ebdon v John Astley

Yuan Sijun v Hammad Miah

Ryan Day v Sohail Vahedi

Mark Selby v Andy Hicks

Barry Hawkins v Gerard Greene

Kyren Wilson v Riley Parsons

Mark Williams v Fraser Patrick

Mark Davis v Si Jahui

Mark Joyce v Jordan Brown

Ricky Walden v Xu Si

Scott Donaldson v Chen Zifan

Gary Wilson v Bai Langning

Hossein Vafaei v Louis Heathcote

Day Three

