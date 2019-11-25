Getty Images
Trump begins bid to hold Triple Crown
Judd Trump will hold snooker's three most pretigious honours at once if he wins the UK Championship, starting in York on Tuesday.
Trump won the Masters and the World Championships last season, and while he already has a career 'Triple Crown', he has never held all three at once.
If successful, he will become just the fifth player to hold them concurrently, albeit spanning two seasons. John Higgins completed the same feat in 1999, while Mark Williams, Steve Davis and Steve Hendry (twice) have won all three Triple Crown events in the same season.
And Trump is favourite for the title after winning the Northern Ireland Open last week, even ahead of double defending champion and six-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan. Trump has also claimed wins at the International Championship and World Open this season, giving the World No. 1 three wins out of five tournaments so far.
He faces Amiri Amine in the first round.
Who can challenge Trump?
While Trump has been in truly exceptional form in 2019, there are a few familiar faces that will look to challenge the 30-year-old.
O'Sullivan, of course, will fancy his chances as second favourite if, mentally, he can get himself through the earlier rounds that he tends to find so tedious. He will also want to avenge his thrilling 9-7 defeat to Trump in the Northern Ireland Open final last week. He goes up against Ross Bulman in his opener.
O'Sullivan was beaten by Trump in a thriller at the Northern Ireland OpenEurosport
Mark Selby, after a dogged 2018, is back on form after winning his first title in 12 months at the English Open - he begins his tournament against Andy Hicks. And the ever-present John Higgins, who gave Trump a stern test in the semi-finals in Belfast, will also fancy his chances at revenge. He kicks things off against Peter Lines.
The outsiders
Joe Perry will hope to follow up his Northern Ireland Open semi final showing with a good outing in York. He's also one of only two men to have beaten Judd Trump in tournaments so far this season, getting the better of him in the third round at the China Championship. The 2008 Masters winner is a 100/1 underdog heading into this one.
David Gilbert, too, will be desperate to recover from the disappointment of a first round defeat in Northern Ireland, having impressed so far this season with two quarter-final appearances as well as finishing runner-up at the English Open.
The tournament runs from Tuesday 26th November through to Sunday 8th December in York.
First round draw
Day One
- Sam Craigie v Tian Pengfei
- Ali Carter v Brandon Sargeant
- Li Hang v Jamie Clarke
- Liang Wenbo v Dominic Dale
- Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan
- Zhao Xintong v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Neil Robertson v Alex Borg
- Noppon Saengkham v Jackson Page
- Anthony McGill v Mitchell Mann
- Daniel Wells v Zhang Anda
- John Higgins v Peter Lines
- Michael Holt v Adam Stefanow
- Matthew Stevens v Chei Feilong
- David Gilbert v James Cahill
- Luca Brecel v Nigel Bond
Day Two
- Ding Junhui v Duane Jones
- Marco Fu v Craig Steadman
- Stuart Carrington v James Wattana
- Lu Haotian v Andy Lee
- Stephen Maguire v Billy Joe Castle
- Graeme Dott v Barry Pinches
- Andrew Higginson v Jak Jones
- Akani Songsermsawad v Lee Walker
- Michael Georgiou v Oliver Lines
- Matthrew Selt v Ian Burns
- Martin Gould v Alfie Burden
- Peter Ebdon v John Astley
- Yuan Sijun v Hammad Miah
- Ryan Day v Sohail Vahedi
- Mark Selby v Andy Hicks
- Barry Hawkins v Gerard Greene
- Kyren Wilson v Riley Parsons
- Mark Williams v Fraser Patrick
- Mark Davis v Si Jahui
- Mark Joyce v Jordan Brown
- Ricky Walden v Xu Si
- Scott Donaldson v Chen Zifan
- Gary Wilson v Bai Langning
- Hossein Vafaei v Louis Heathcote
Day Three
- Xiao Guodong v Rod Lawler
- Yan Bingtao v Igor Figueiredo
- Jack Lisowski v David Lilley
- Robbie Williams v Luo Honghao
- Zhou Yuelong v Fan Zhengyi
- Anthony Hamilton v Sam Baird
- Alan McManus v Elliot Slessor
- Ken Doherty v Mei Xiwen
- Tom Ford v David Grace
- Shaun Murphy v Eden Sharav
- Mark King v Chang Bingyu
- Michael White v Fergal O'brien
- Martin O'Donnell v Kishan Hirani
- Kurt Maflin v Thor Chuan Leong
- Joe Perry v Simon Lichtenberg
- Judd Trump v Amine Amiri
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ross Bulman
- Robert Milkins v Harvey Chandler
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Jamie O'Neil
- Liam Highfield v Mike Dunn
- Ben Woollaston v Zhang Jiankang
- Jimmy Robertson v Kacper Filipiak
- Chris Wakeline v Ashley Carty