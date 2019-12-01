Trump thrashed Amine Amiri in the first round earlier in the week, winning 6-0 in the first round but only managing one break of more than 50 when he made 125 in the second frame.

But the world No 1 was in far more ruthless form this time around as he took to the table in York for the second time to face Mei, who had beaten veteran Ken Doherty in the first round.

Trump quickly opened up a 4-0 lead over the Chinese players with breaks of 68, 86 and then 105 but his opponent hit back in the fifth to avoid the whitewash, clearing the table with a visit of 127.

Video - 'Favourite's tag gives me edge even when I play badly' - Trump 01:54

And while it stopped Trump matching Ronnie O'Sullivan's 12 straight frames, he soon joined the defending champion in the third round with two more half-centuries of the highest quality to set up a clash with either Nigel Bond or Louis Heathcote.

Graeme Dott was already into the third round by that point after he racked up a whitewash over Yuan Sijun.

Video - 'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot 00:33

Dott failed to make a single century in the match and did pass fifty, like Trump, on five separate occasions, closing out the victory with 99 in the final frame.

Ding Junhui made short work of Michael Georgiou to reach the third round, winning 6-2 with a break of exactly 100 to finish off the match.

And Ding was joined by fellow Chinese player Yan Bingtao, who hit back-to-back centuries to stamp his authority on the match before closing out a 6-2 victory over Stuart Carrington.