Snooker news LIVE and updates - More big guns get underway at the UK Championships
There's more snooker action at the UK Championships in York as more of the big guns get their campaigns underway.
WEDNESDAY'S STORIES
LATEST NEWS
09:15 - Quick recap
Here's a quick summary of what happened yesterday.
The headlines were Neil Robertson, John Higgins and Ali Carter all producing whitewashes as they started in comprehension fashion.
Late last night we got a shock as Luca Brecel was beaten 6-5 by Nigel Bond. Brecel had been 5-4 up but Bond came from behind to steal victory.
For a full recap of all the action you can check out our Day 1 report.
08:45 - Day 2 begins
Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's coverage of the UK Championships.
We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on at York so you don't miss a thing.
There's plenty more big names in action today and we start early with Ding Junhui up first at 09:30 GMT. He's facing Duane Jones.