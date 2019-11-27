Getty Images
Snooker news LIVE updates - Hawkins through after 147, Selby breezes UK Championship opener
There's more snooker action at the UK Championship in York as more of the big guns get their campaigns under way.
17:25 - Done and dusted for Hawkins
Hawkins wraps the match up 6-2 against Greene, having originally raced to a 4-0 lead thanks to a fourth-frame 147 after breaks of 91, 68 and 80.
17:10 - Selby storms through
An easy day's work for Selby, who has raced through his tie with Hicks, winning 6-0 and scoring 134 and 114 in the process.
Hawkins is on the brink of joining him in the second round - he leads Greene 5-2.
15:40 - Maximum for Hawkins!
The third 147 of Hawkins' career - what a start to the UK Championship for the 40-year-old. He now leads 4-0. Selby is 3-0 up against Hicks.
15:25 - Selby, Hawkins lead
Mark Selby is in action on the Eurosport Player, and the three-time world champion has taken the opening frame against Andy Hicks.
Barry Hawkins, yet to reach a rankings semi-final this season, is 2-0 up against Gerard Greene, and that's also on the Eurosport Player.
13:45 - Maguire scrapes through
Stephen Maguire has come through a tight clash with Billy Joe Castle, defeating the Englishman by six frames to four. Jak Jones downed Andrew Higginson by the same scorleine and Stuart Carrington is through, beating James Wattana 6-3.
12:30 - Morning results
The biggest player in action this morning was Ding Junhui, who kicked off his latest bid to win a tournament he has won twice before with a comprehensive 6-2 victory over Duane Jones.
Elsewhere, Marco Fu saw off Craig Steadman 6-3, Graeme Dott downed Barry Pinches 6-1 and Lyu Haotian defeated Andy Lee by the same scoreline
09:15 - Quick recap
Here's a quick summary of what happened yesterday.
The headlines were Neil Robertson, John Higgins and Ali Carter all producing whitewashes as they started in comprehensive fashion.
Late last night we got a shock as Luca Brecel was beaten 6-5 by Nigel Bond. Brecel had been 5-4 up but Bond came from behind to steal victory.
For a full recap of all the action you can check out our Day 1 report.
08:45 - Day 2 begins
Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's coverage of the UK Championships.
We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on at York so you don't miss a thing.
There's plenty more big names in action today and we start early with Ding Junhui up first at 09:30 GMT. He's facing Duane Jones.