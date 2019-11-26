The Aussie edged a tight first frame before hitting two consecutive runs of 81, then putting together breaks of 107 and 51 to take the match.

Borg managed only 21 points in the final five frames as an imperious Robertson dominated his opponent.

"Alex is very experienced but he didn't show up," said Robertson, 37, who plays either Robbie Williams or Luo Honghao in the second round. "I wasn't really put under any pressure."

John Higgins produced a bit of personal history, beating Peter Lines for the first time in 25 years and doing so in style with a 6-0 white wash. Breaks of 78 and 55 gave Higgins a rapid 2-0 lead before he fought his way through two more to go 4-0 up. And there was no stopping the Scot who hit breaks of 52 and 54 to finish off the match.

World No. 12 Stuart Bingham squeezed into the second round after holding off Lei Peifan in a 6-4 victory.

Bingham and Peifan exchanged two cagey frames each before Bingham raced into a three-frame lead as both players struggled to make big breaks.

But Peifan hit back and drew level at 4-4. An exhilarating ninth frame saw Bingham's break of 62 just edge Peifan's of 61, and that provided the suckerpunch before Bingham stole the 10th frame and the match.

But there was no such luck for World No. 11 David Gilbert who despite his fine form so far this season suffered a first-round shock, losing 6-4 to James Cahill.

Cahill flew into a two frame lead with breaks of 81 and a remarakable 130, but Gilber hit back, putting together runs of 82 and 106 to level things up. Gilber then took the lead before Cahill pulled him back and went ahead again with a break of 84.

Another frame for 23-year-old Cahill put the underdog 5-3 up before yet another century put Gilbert back in the match. But Cahill edged the 10th frame to take the match.

James Cahill upset David Gilbert in the first roundEurosport

Elsewhere, England's Ali Carter, a finalist in 2009 and 2013, thrashed Brandon Sargeant 6-0 with breaks of 100 and 71 as the first-round thumpings rolled in at the UK Championship.

And Alexander Ursenbacher, a quarter-finalist in last week's Northern Ireland Open, suffered a thrilling first-round upset, losing 6-5 to Zhao Xintong.

