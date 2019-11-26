Getty Images
UK Championship: Robertson thumps Borg to progress
Neil Robertson eased into the second round of the UK Championships with a 6-0 win over Alex Borg.
The Aussie edged a tight first frame before hitting two consecutive runs of 81, then putting together breaks of 107 51 to take the match.
Borg managed only 21 points in the final five frames as an imperious Robertson dominated his opponent.
"Alex is very experienced but he didn't show up," added Robertson, 37, who plays either Robbie Williams or Luo Honghao in the second round. "I wasn't really put under any pressure."
Elsewhere, England's Ali Carter, a finalist in 2009 and 2013, thrashed Brandon Sargeant 6-0 with breaks of 100 and 71 as the first-round thumpings rolled in at the UK Championship. And Alexander Ursenbacher, a quarter-finalist in last week's Northern Ireland Open, suffered a thrilling first round upset, losing 6-5 to Zhao Xintong.
Three-time champion John Higgins kicks off his tournament tonight against Peter Lines. World No. 11 David Gilbert is also in action against James Cahill.
Day one
Sam Craigie 4-6 Tian Pengfei
Ali Carter 6-0 Brandon Sargeant
Li Hang 6-1 Jamie Clarke
Lu Ning 6-0 Joe O'Connor
Liang Wenbo v Dominic Dale
Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan
Zhao Xintong 5-6 Alexander Ursenbacher
Neil Robertson 6-0 Alex Borg
Noppon Saengkham v Jackson Page
Anthony McGill v Mitchell Mann
Daniel Wells v Zhang Anda
John Higgins v Peter Lines
Michael Holt v Adam Stefanow
Matthew Stevens v Chei Feilong
David Gilbert v James Cahill
Luca Brecel v Nigel Bond