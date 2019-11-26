The Aussie edged a tight first frame before hitting two consecutive runs of 81, then putting together breaks of 107 51 to take the match.

Borg managed only 21 points in the final five frames as an imperious Robertson dominated his opponent.

"Alex is very experienced but he didn't show up," added Robertson, 37, who plays either Robbie Williams or Luo Honghao in the second round. "I wasn't really put under any pressure."

Elsewhere, England's Ali Carter, a finalist in 2009 and 2013, thrashed Brandon Sargeant 6-0 with breaks of 100 and 71 as the first-round thumpings rolled in at the UK Championship. And Alexander Ursenbacher, a quarter-finalist in last week's Northern Ireland Open, suffered a thrilling first round upset, losing 6-5 to Zhao Xintong.

Three-time champion John Higgins kicks off his tournament tonight against Peter Lines. World No. 11 David Gilbert is also in action against James Cahill.

Day one

Sam Craigie 4-6 Tian Pengfei

Ali Carter 6-0 Brandon Sargeant

Li Hang 6-1 Jamie Clarke

Lu Ning 6-0 Joe O'Connor

Liang Wenbo v Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

Zhao Xintong 5-6 Alexander Ursenbacher

Neil Robertson 6-0 Alex Borg

Noppon Saengkham v Jackson Page

Anthony McGill v Mitchell Mann

Daniel Wells v Zhang Anda

John Higgins v Peter Lines

Michael Holt v Adam Stefanow

Matthew Stevens v Chei Feilong

David Gilbert v James Cahill

Luca Brecel v Nigel Bond