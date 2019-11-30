O'Sullivan has won the last two UK Championship titles, beating Shaun Murphy and then Mark Allen in the 2017 and 2018 finals.

The Englishman had dispatched Ireland's Ross Bulman in the opening round, who only managed 108 points in total over the six frames.

O'Sullivan only made one century in that match - a clearance of 133 - and recorded the same tally as he beat Tiang, make 106 in the fifth frame.

The seven-time UK champion will now face either Noppon Saengkham or Anthony McGill for a place in the last 16.

Mark King was also among the early winners through to the third round on Saturday, as he beat China's Lyu Haotian 6-1.

The Romford Battler looked on course for another whitewash when a break of exactly 100 gave him a 5-0 lead, only for Lyu to make 87 in frame six and prolong the encounter for at least one more frame.

However, world No 36 King picked up two half-centuries in the seventh to complete the victory - he will play Robbie Williams or Neil Robertson next.