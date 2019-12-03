\WHAT HAPPENED?

In short Ronnie O’Sullivan was left in stitches during his match against Noppon Saengkham at the UK Championship in York.

Noppon trailed by a frame as O’Sullivan missed a rudimentary red while leading 34-6 in frame four, thus allowing the 27-year-old the opportunity to level the match ahead of the mid-session interval.

Yet, with two reds marooned on the side cushion, a frame-winning break looked unlikely. However, the Thai player rejected to play safe to line up a difficult-looking plant that he would see come back off the jaw of the pocket.

What happened next - the ball coming off the cushion with a healthy portion of side to nestle in the pocket - left the world number 34 puffing out his cheeks as O’Sullivan initially looked to be fuming before breaking out into a broad smile and then bursting into laughter.

Video - The Noppon Saengkham fluke that left Ronnie O’Sullivan cracking up 00:41

WHAT THEY SAID

Dave Hendon:

“Where’s this red? It is still going towards the pocket. Wow. How significant will that be?

“That was very fortunate…there is a smile on O’Sullivan’s face. Well, half a smile.

"Well, now a full smile."

Dominic Dale:

"He has probably caught sight of one of the other players on one of the other tables and is probably having a friendly nod and a wink at them. "

“You can’t help but watch the other matches in such an open-plan environment.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan:

“Flukes are all part of the game, but he was king of the fluker out there today. I want to buy them flukes off of him.”

SO, DID NOPPON WIN THE FRAME?

Nope, he missed the very next red. O’Sullivan would come out of the ensuing safety exchange – even if though Noppon lucked out again then – to win the frame and then eventually the match 5-2 to set up a last-16 showdown with Ding Junhui.