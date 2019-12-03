Getty Images
O’Sullivan sets up Ding showdown at UK Championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan booked a fourth-round showdown with Ding Junhui after seeing off Noppon Saengkham at the UK Championship.
After world No 1 Judd Trump bowed out of the tournament on Monday, O’Sullivan was looking to avoid an upset when resuming his bid for a record-breaking 37th ranking title.
And the defending champion in York safely reached the fourth round with a 6-2 victory over world No 32 Saengkham.
O’Sullivan took the opener before losing his first frame of the tournament as Saengkham levelled up.
Saengkham was gutsy with his shot-choices but ultimately paid the price as O’Sullivan led 3-1 at the interval.
O’Sullivan moved within a frame of victory at 5-2 thanks to a break of 97, and closed out the match when winning a tight eighth frame.
Ding edged his clash with Ali Carter 6-4, taking the last frame with a break of a match-high of 116 to secure victory.