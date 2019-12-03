After world No 1 Judd Trump bowed out of the tournament on Monday, O’Sullivan was looking to avoid an upset when resuming his bid for a record-breaking 37th ranking title.

And the defending champion in York safely reached the fourth round with a 6-2 victory over world No 32 Saengkham.

Video - 'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot 00:20

O’Sullivan took the opener before losing his first frame of the tournament as Saengkham levelled up.

Saengkham was gutsy with his shot-choices but ultimately paid the price as O’Sullivan led 3-1 at the interval.

Video - The Noppon Saengkham fluke that left Ronnie O’Sullivan cracking up 00:41

O’Sullivan moved within a frame of victory at 5-2 thanks to a break of 97, and closed out the match when winning a tight eighth frame.

Ding edged his clash with Ali Carter 6-4, taking the last frame with a break of a match-high of 116 to secure victory.