UK Championship - Wednesday's action

19:15 - Neil Robertson is up

Neil Robertson is going through the opening exchanges in his clash against Yan Bingtao. He's in a spot of bother in the first frame, though, and trails 34-4.

17:50 - Bingham rages as spectator's phone distracts him

It's safe to say that Stuart Bingham was less than impressed after a spectator's phone went off when he was at the table, distracting him against John Higgins.

17:30 - John Higgins sees off Bingham

John Higgins has edged a tight encounter with Stuart Bingham, winning 6-4. However, he is far from happy with his own form, admitting that he could easily have fallen decisively behind.

16:55 - Allen scrapes through

After falling behind to Kurt Maflin, Mark Allen has pulled it out of the bag and won 6-5. Stuart Bingham and John Higgins, meanwhile, still have it all to play for and are locked level at 4-4.

16:25 - Allen fights back, Bingham edges ahead

We've got to thrillers going on here. Mark Allen has taken the 10th frame and is into a decider against Kurt Maflin, while Stuart Bingham has edged ahead of John Higgins by taking the 7th frame.

16:04 - Maflin takes the lead

Mark Allen is definitely in a spot of hot water now, as Kurt Maflin takes the ninth frame.

15:52 - Allen pegged back

A re-rack in the sixth frame between Higgins and Bingham comes as Maflin levels at 4-4 with Allen! Going to the wire that one...

15:45 - Higgins takes fifth frame

BIngham had chances to take a 4-1 lead, but Higgins steals in with a 78 to reduce the gap to 3-2.

Bingham's highest break is still just 32...

15:35 - Advantage Allen

He has completely turned this one around. Allen's 126 means he leads 4-3 and moves within two frames of victory.

Meanwhile, it's a right ding-dong battle in the fifth frame between Bingham and Higgins. 20 minutes down and still more than half of the reds on the table.

15:15 - Allen level

That break has done Allen wonders - he's levelled the match with Maflin at 3-3. Essentially a best-of-five now.

Bingham and Higgins are back out.... Don't forget both of these matches are LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

15:00 - Bingham up at break

A 40-minute fourth frame highlights how both of these players are yet to find their stride this afternoon, but Bingham edges the frame when potting the pink to lead Higgins 3-1 at the interval.

As an indication as to how long their match is, Allen and Maflin are into their sixth frame after Allen reduced the deficit to 3-2.

14:18 - Higgins fights back

Higgins gets on the board in style after two shaky frames, posting a 93 break to reduce the gap to 2-1.

The other match has headed for its interval with Maflin leading Allen 3-1. Last year's UK Championship finalist has some work to do...

14:06 - Bingham 2-0 up after another delay

There was another interruption with four people reportedly being taken ill in the audience at York's Barbican Hall. Again, we hope all is okay there.

On the tables, Bingham now leads Higgins 2-0 after a patchy frame from both. A 113 from Maflin has helped him lead Allen 2-1.

13:45 - Slight delay

There's a slight delay in play as a fan in the audience appears to have been taken ill. Bingham was at the table but went over to check everything was okay after a noise could be heard off-camera. Here's hoping it's not too serious.

Over on the other side, Allen has levelled the match at 1-1 with Maflin.

13:39 - Bingham's break...

Wry smile on his face after that one...

13:32 - Bingham, Maflin ahead

Bingham started with arguably the worst break of his career, with the white staying in the pack of reds, but he has bounced back to take the opening frame 97-8.

Maflin leads Allen on the other table thanks to a solid 81 break.

13:00 - We go again

From four tables to two, but still best-of-11, the fourth-round action is under way on Eurosport, with John Higgins taking on Stuart Bingham and Mark Allen up against Kurt Maflin.

Later, it's a Chinese face-off between Li Hang and Liang Wenbo, while compatriot Yan Bingtao will be out to upset Neil Robertson.

22:50 - Selby stutters through

It wasn't pretty, but Mark Selby is through to the last 16 with a 6-3 win over Martin O'Donnell and that wraps up the evening's action.

Video - Mark Selby approaches victory with glorious long red 00:34

22:17 - O'Donnell bites back

It's 4-3 to Selby in the marathon main match on Eurosport 1. This one has a long way to go yet...

22:10 - Yan secures Robertson clash

Yan Bingtao is the next man through, beating Jack Lisowski 6-3, with his highest break of 75 coming in the opening frame. His next opponent is Neil Robertson.

21:20 - Win for Wilson

Gary Wilson wasted no time in wrapping up a 6-1 win against Joe Perry. He'll play Nigel Bond next.

20:45 - Selby fighting back

Mark Selby lost the first frame but has crept back into the lead against O'Donnell.

Video - A heart in mouth time for Selby as his white rattles the jaws 00:27

19:00 - The evening session is up and running

Mark Selby takes on Martin O'Donnell, Yan Bingtao faces Jack Lisowski, Gary Wilson plays Joe Perry, and Michael White is up against Mark Davis.

16:30 - Ding Junhui defeats the Captain

Ding Junhui wraps up victory over Ali Carter, sealing a 6-4 win over the Captain courtesy of a break of 116. He will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in the next round.

15:55 - O'Sullivan wins

Ronnie O’Sullivan has booked a fourth-round showdown with either Ding Junhui or Ali Carter after seeing off Noppon Saengkham 6-2.

The eighth frame is finely poised at O'Sullivan 65-53 Saengkham with the pink and black left, and O'Sullivan sinks the pink to complete the win!

15:39 - Ronnie pounces

O'Sullivan rarely misses these opportunities. A generous spread of reds allows O'Sullivan to complete a break of 97 and move 5-2 up - he needs one more frame for victory.

Meanwhile, Carter is clinging on against Ding. It's 5-3 to China's No 1, but Carter has won three of the last four frames.

15:35 - WATCH: The Noppon fluke that left Ronnie cracking up

Video - The Noppon Saengkham fluke that left Ronnie O’Sullivan cracking up 00:41

15:24 - Saengkham holds his nerve

Saengkham is still in there and fighting - he has reduced the gap to 4-2 against O'Sullivan, who missed a chance to move within one frame of victory.

15:05 - Carter comeback?

Ding led 4-0, but a 100 and 85 from Carter has halved the deficit. Click HERE to see if Carter can pull it back or Ding can see it out.

15:04 - Ronnie makes Saengkham pay

Again, Saengkham has chances to take the frame, but a missed red when 39-0 up allows Ronnie to come back to the table and clear up once again. He now leads 4-1 and needs two more frames for victory.

14:29 - Ding's on fire!

Breaks of 64, 104, 52 and 59 have helped Ding take a 4-0 lead over Carter. Eden Sharav is 2-1 up on Liang Wenbo, while a 115 has helped Stephen Maguire take a 2-1 lead over fellow Scot Graeme Dott.

14:23 - O'Sullivan leads 3-1 at interval

Ronnie takes a 3-1 lead going into the interval, but Saengkham will feel as though he should be level. You can't knock him for his confidence, while he also got the rub of the green at times, but a miss on a tricky long red allowed O'Sullivan to come in and clear the table.

14:08 - WATCH: 'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!'

Video - 'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot 00:20

14:03 - Ronnie 2-1 up

A break of 77 is enough for O'Sullivan to take a 2-1 lead after Saengkham's missed red early on opens up the pack.

13:53 - Re-rack time

With a loose red lying over a pocket a re-rack is agreed upon between O'Sullivan and Saengkham.

Elsewhere, Ding has taken a 2-0 lead over Carter thanks to a 104 century break.

13:46 - Ronnie drops first frame of tournament

It took Saengkham a few goes, but he has taken the second frame off O'Sullivan, the first the five-time world champion has lost at this year's UK Championship.

O'Sullivan grimaced at one point signalling a slight back issue, but he went on to sink an audacious plant before eventually losing the frame.

That'll do Saengkham's confidence the world of good. 1-1.

13:24 - Saengkham gamble doesn't pay off

Saengkham is 26 points up when going for a tricky pink with two reds remaining. He misses his attempt at finding the top-right corner, and Ronnie says thank you very much, cleaning up to take the first frame.

That's 13 frames in a row for O'Sullivan in York.

Meanwhile, a 64 for Ding has helped him take the opening frame against Carter.

13:15 - O'Sullivan kicks off Tuesday's play

Right then, Judd Trump is out. Any shocks to follow on Tuesday?

After the world No 1 was sent crashing out by Nigel Bond on Monday, Ronnie O'Sullivan will be out to avoid an upset when taking on world No 32 Noppon Saengkham.

That one is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player, while an enticing encounter sees Ding Junhui face Ali Carter - a face-off between the 16th and 17th best player in the world. Watch that here.

22:15 - And there it is

Higgins will never have played worse and won than in those first four frames. Remarkable stuff but he has won and that's what the best players do, no matter what.

Matthew Stevens is through too and looks in good touch - he won this tournament way back in 2003 and would be a popular man to do that all again with the draw opening up - but the Welshman could face Mark Selby in the next round.

22:00 - Higgins within touching distance

Three men all one frame away from the last 16 now: John Higgins, who has his first century of the match, Stevens and Maflin. All three have at least a three-frame cushion and they should be moving through to the next round.

Higgins of course needed 55 minutes to win the first frame of the match so it hasn't all been easy.

Video - WATCH: Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle 00:42

21:45 - Allen converts

Mark Allen nearly blew a 5-1 lead in the previous round but makes no such mistake this time and beats Ben Woollaston 6-1 with four breaks of more than 60. Not spectacular, but very effective.

Matthew Stevens and Kurt Maflin, 5-2 and 5-1 up respectively, are one frame away from joining Allen in the last 16, and Ian Burns is on the board at last against the struggling Higgins, who leads 4-1.

21:15 - A white-washed mini-session

This is mad. At least for the fourth frame, he has the common decency to play well. Higgins makes 96, the first half-century break of the match, and walks out of the arena probably feeling a bit like a burgler.

21:00 - It's three, somehow

Higgins is having a shocker here - and he is 3-0 up. The Wizard of Wishaw is performing some real magic here, but Ian Burns has missed some opportunities too.

Elsewhere, Mark Allen and Matthew Stevens are both 4-1 up and Norway's Maflin is now up to 3-1.

20:30 - Higgins off the boil

This hour is 90 minutes old, it's now 2-0 but John Higgins is still far from his best.

Wollaston has pegged back Allen and trails 3-1, while Maflin has turned his match around and is now 2-1 up on 'Angles' McManus.

20:10 - At last, a frame

Higgins takes the first, after an hour of shilly-shallying, which Burns will really think he should have won.

Stevens is still going strong, a break of 97 giving him a 3-0 lead now, while Alan McManus is a frame to the good over Kurt Maflin.

19:45 - Stevens flying!

Matthew Stevens is not hanging around, and he is already two to the good against Anthony Hamilton, a nice break of 88 bringing up the second frame. Mark Allen is going well too with a couple of 60s to give him a 2-0 lead over Ben Woollaston.

Higgins and Burns... well, they are down to the colours but we are still in the first frame.

19:30 - Stevens in an early lead

Matt Stevens is the first man with a frame on the board of the session but Mark Allen is going nicely and should soon join him.

19:00 - Back again

What an afternoon - have we recovered yet? Have we heck.

But now we've got a packed evening with John Higgins, Mark Allen, Alan McManus and Matthew Stevens all in action. Underway very shortly.

17:30 - Further upset avoided

That's it from the afternoon session as Neil Robertson avoids being knocked out by Mark King to reach the last 16 - but the man of the moment remains Nigel Bond, and here is how he did it. We'll be back at 7pm for the evening session.

Video - WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond 00:40

17:00 - What else is going on?

We have slightly forgotten about everything else because of Nigel Bond's heroics. Li Hang has beaten Marco Fu 6-4 and Neil Robertson is 5-4 up against Mark King but looks destined for a decider.

And here is the hero of the hour.

Bond said: "I think it was 10 years since I last played a TV match in a Triple Crown event. To show that I'm still capable of doing it at 54 years of age is great. I can't believe it to be honest.

"My safety was good. I scored alright, Judd missed a few."

16:45 - Trump is OUT!

There it is! A final frame that lasts more than half an hour, goes down to the last two balls, but Bond's safety play won out and he sinks a nerveless pink to secure one of the great upsets! Read the full report here.

Gary Wilson or Joe Perry await him in the last 16 while Trump has to answer some difficult questions about his performance.

"Nigel played well today and made it awkward for me," Trump says.

"In snooker, you can never get complacent because you never know how the balls are going to run."

16:15 - Tense action

It is wonderfully close on the TV table, with Trump blowing a chance to win the frame and pull it back to 5-4. A tricky safety battle has ensued with Trump leading by 20. Bond, by the way, had not won a main draw match all season before the UK.

15:55 - Trump is shaken, Bond is stirred

Well, well, well. Trump hasn't potted a ball in two frames and Nigel Bond is one frame away from knocking him out of the UK Championship. Trump misses a long red by a distance and Bond makes 85 to win the frame.

15:45 - Potential upset alert

We saw Mark Williams go out last night, the biggest shock of the tournament so far, but now we could see Judd Trump, the world No 1, go out.

Bond makes 114 to take frame seven and lead for the first time!

In the meantime, Stuart Bingham is the first man through today, beating Zhao Xintong 6-1.

15:25 - Bond, Nigel Bond

Trump may have started at 100 miles an hour but Bond has nil-ed him in two of the last three frames and now wins a scrappy frame to level the match at three frames a piece.

Neil Robertson and Mark King are having a decent old go, level after four frames, and Stuart Bingham is one frame away from the last 16.

14:25 - Trump 3-1 up

Ruthless from Trump.

A 90 clearance to go with the earlier century puts him firmly in charge and only needs three more frames to seal his place in the last 16.

14:10 - Bond mounting a comeback

Trump now just 2-1 up as things stand...

13:45 - Trump 2-0 Bond

...and in the least surprising news of today, Judd Trump has raced into a two-frame lead against Nigel Bond, helped by a lovely break of 114.

13:30 - We're back!

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage from the UK Championship, with Judd Trump among those in action on Monday.

You know the drill by now - watch the action unfold on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player!