UK Championship LIVE: Trump's Triple Crown hunt continues
There's more snooker action at the UK Championship in York as Judd Trump continues his bid to win the Triple Crown.
- Trump reaches third round in ominous form as Williams crashes out
- Fu makes massive fluke and brings up century
UK Championship
Monday's action
14:25 - Trump 3-1 up
Ruthless from Trump.
A 90 clearance to go with the earlier century puts him firmly in charge and only needs three more frames to seal his place in the last 16.
14:12 - Bond mounting a comeback
Trump now just 2-1 up as things stand...
13:45 - Trump 2-0 Bond
...and in the least surprising news of today, Judd Trump has raced into a two-frame lead against Nigel Bond, helped by a lovely break of 114.
13:30 - We're back!
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage from the UK Championship, with Judd Trump among those in action on Monday.
You know the drill by now - watch the action unfold on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player!
