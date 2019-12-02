Getty Images

UK Championship LIVE: Trump's Triple Crown hunt continues

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

There's more snooker action at the UK Championship in York as Judd Trump continues his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Monday's action

14:25 - Trump 3-1 up

Ruthless from Trump.

A 90 clearance to go with the earlier century puts him firmly in charge and only needs three more frames to seal his place in the last 16.

14:12 - Bond mounting a comeback

Trump now just 2-1 up as things stand...

13:45 - Trump 2-0 Bond

...and in the least surprising news of today, Judd Trump has raced into a two-frame lead against Nigel Bond, helped by a lovely break of 114.

13:30 - We're back!

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage from the UK Championship, with Judd Trump among those in action on Monday.

You know the drill by now - watch the action unfold on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player!

