UK Championship - Tuesday's action

14:24 - Saengkham gamble doesn't pay off

Saengkham is 26 points up when going for a tricky pink with two reds remaining. He misses his attempt at finding the top-right corner, and Ronnie says thank you very much, cleaning up to take the first frame.

That's 13 frames in a row for O'Sullivan in York.

Meanwhile, a 64 for Ding has helped him take the opening frame against Carter.

14:15 - O'Sullivan kicks off Tuesday's play

Right then, Judd Trump is out. Any shocks to follow on Tuesday?

After the world No 1 was sent crashing out by Nigel Bond on Monday, Ronnie O'Sullivan will be out to avoid an upset when taking on world No 32 Noppon Saengkham.

That one is live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player, while an enticing encounter sees Ding Junhui face Ali Carter - a face-off between the 16th and 17th best player in the world. Watch that here.

22:15 - And there it is

Higgins will never have played worse and won than in those first four frames. Remarkable stuff but he has won and that's what the best players do, no matter what.

Matthew Stevens is through too and looks in good touch - he won this tournament way back in 2003 and would be a popular man to do that all again with the draw opening up - but the Welshman could face Mark Selby in the next round.

22:00 - Higgins within touching distance

Three men all one frame away from the last 16 now: John Higgins, who has his first century of the match, Stevens and Maflin. All three have at least a three-frame cushion and they should be moving through to the next round.

Higgins of course needed 55 minutes to win the first frame of the match so it hasn't all been easy.

Video - WATCH: Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle 00:42

21:45 - Allen converts

Mark Allen nearly blew a 5-1 lead in the previous round but makes no such mistake this time and beats Ben Woollaston 6-1 with four breaks of more than 60. Not spectacular, but very effective.

Matthew Stevens and Kurt Maflin, 5-2 and 5-1 up respectively, are one frame away from joining Allen in the last 16, and Ian Burns is on the board at last against the struggling Higgins, who leads 4-1.

21:15 - A white-washed mini-session

This is mad. At least for the fourth frame, he has the common decency to play well. Higgins makes 96, the first half-century break of the match, and walks out of the arena probably feeling a bit like a burgler.

21:00 - It's three, somehow

Higgins is having a shocker here - and he is 3-0 up. The Wizard of Wishaw is performing some real magic here, but Ian Burns has missed some opportunities too.

Elsewhere, Mark Allen and Matthew Stevens are both 4-1 up and Norway's Maflin is now up to 3-1.

20:30 - Higgins off the boil

This hour is 90 minutes old, it's now 2-0 but John Higgins is still far from his best.

Wollaston has pegged back Allen and trails 3-1, while Maflin has turned his match around and is now 2-1 up on 'Angles' McManus.

20:10 - At last, a frame

Higgins takes the first, after an hour of shilly-shallying, which Burns will really think he should have won.

Stevens is still going strong, a break of 97 giving him a 3-0 lead now, while Alan McManus is a frame to the good over Kurt Maflin.

19:45 - Stevens flying!

Matthew Stevens is not hanging around, and he is already two to the good against Anthony Hamilton, a nice break of 88 bringing up the second frame. Mark Allen is going well too with a couple of 60s to give him a 2-0 lead over Ben Woollaston.

Higgins and Burns... well, they are down to the colours but we are still in the first frame.

19:30 - Stevens in an early lead

Matt Stevens is the first man with a frame on the board of the session but Mark Allen is going nicely and should soon join him.

19:00 - Back again

What an afternoon - have we recovered yet? Have we heck.

But now we've got a packed evening with John Higgins, Mark Allen, Alan McManus and Matthew Stevens all in action. Underway very shortly.

17:30 - Further upset avoided

That's it from the afternoon session as Neil Robertson avoids being knocked out by Mark King to reach the last 16 - but the man of the moment remains Nigel Bond, and here is how he did it. We'll be back at 7pm for the evening session.

Video - WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond 00:40

17:00 - What else is going on?

We have slightly forgotten about everything else because of Nigel Bond's heroics. Li Hang has beaten Marco Fu 6-4 and Neil Robertson is 5-4 up against Mark King but looks destined for a decider.

And here is the hero of the hour.

Bond said: "I think it was 10 years since I last played a TV match in a Triple Crown event. To show that I'm still capable of doing it at 54 years of age is great. I can't believe it to be honest.

"My safety was good. I scored alright, Judd missed a few."

16:45 - Trump is OUT!

There it is! A final frame that lasts more than half an hour, goes down to the last two balls, but Bond's safety play won out and he sinks a nerveless pink to secure one of the great upsets! Read the full report here.

Gary Wilson or Joe Perry await him in the last 16 while Trump has to answer some difficult questions about his performance.

"Nigel played well today and made it awkward for me," Trump says.

"In snooker, you can never get complacent because you never know how the balls are going to run."

16:15 - Tense action

It is wonderfully close on the TV table, with Trump blowing a chance to win the frame and pull it back to 5-4. A tricky safety battle has ensued with Trump leading by 20. Bond, by the way, had not won a main draw match all season before the UK.

15:55 - Trump is shaken, Bond is stirred

Well, well, well. Trump hasn't potted a ball in two frames and Nigel Bond is one frame away from knocking him out of the UK Championship. Trump misses a long red by a distance and Bond makes 85 to win the frame.

15:45 - Potential upset alert

We saw Mark Williams go out last night, the biggest shock of the tournament so far, but now we could see Judd Trump, the world No 1, go out.

Bond makes 114 to take frame seven and lead for the first time!

In the meantime, Stuart Bingham is the first man through today, beating Zhao Xintong 6-1.

15:25 - Bond, Nigel Bond

Trump may have started at 100 miles an hour but Bond has nil-ed him in two of the last three frames and now wins a scrappy frame to level the match at three frames a piece.

Neil Robertson and Mark King are having a decent old go, level after four frames, and Stuart Bingham is one frame away from the last 16.

14:45 - Elsewhere...

14:25 - Trump 3-1 up

Ruthless from Trump.

A 90 clearance to go with the earlier century puts him firmly in charge and only needs three more frames to seal his place in the last 16.

14:10 - Bond mounting a comeback

Trump now just 2-1 up as things stand...

13:45 - Trump 2-0 Bond

...and in the least surprising news of today, Judd Trump has raced into a two-frame lead against Nigel Bond, helped by a lovely break of 114.

13:30 - We're back!

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage from the UK Championship, with Judd Trump among those in action on Monday.

You know the drill by now - watch the action unfold on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player!