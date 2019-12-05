UK Championship LIVE - The latest news from York

Watch live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

UK Championship - Thursday's action

22:45 - This is going the distance

There is some truly excellent safety play going on at the moment, this could be a long night in York!

22:15 - Selby leads!

This is as tight as it gets right now but Selby has edged into the lead. Can the Jester close it out or are we in for more drama.

22:00 - All square

It's going down to the wire in both matches. Selby and Stevens are level at 3-3. White and Maguire tied at 4-4. How are your nerves?

20:25 - Selby losing, Maguire tied

White has levelled things up against Maguire, while Stevens has turned it around against Selby to lead 2-1.

19:35 - Selby and Maguire ahead

The favourites lead as it stands. Selby is 1-0 ahead against Stevens. Maguire is one up against White.

19:05 - Matthew Stevens vs Mark Selby

M.S vs M.S, can Selby fight his way through to the quarters? That one's now live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

Michael White vs Stephen Maguire is also underway.

17:50 - Bond wins it

An epic. Bond puts together a break of 66 and keeps Wilson off the board to win his fourth consecutive frame and take the match. The veteran heads into the quarter-finals!

17:25 - Bond draws level

We have a thriller on our hands as Bond brings us level. Into a decider!

17:00 - Bond pulls frame back

A marathon frame and Bond takes it to go within two at 5-3 down. He looks like he might grab another here too...

And there it is! 5-4. Do we have a comeback on the cards?

16:21 - Wilson leads Bond

Judd Trump's conqueror Nigel Bond is in a little danger here, 4-2 down to world No. 18 Gary Wilson.

15:45 - Watch Wilson v Bond

It's 2-2 between Wilson and Bond at the interval. That one is now live on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

15:39 - Ronnie 'happy' despite defeat

“I was quite happy to get four frames the way it was going at one stage. I hadn’t potted a ball for so long. I hadn’t done a lot wrong but to get back to 4-4 was great. I had a chance, didn’t take it, that’s just how it goes.

“At 3-0 and 4-1, would I have taken a 6-4 loss with the chance to win? I probably would have done.

“Ding is a great player, I’m surprised he hasn’t won as much as he has. I’m sure with his quality and pedigree and will to win that will fall into place.

“I was just please to be involved in a good match, I just wish he had played a worse match!”

15:32 - The moment Ding sealed victory...

15:30 - Ding has done it!

He needs two bites at the cherry, but Ding takes the 10th frame to seal a fine win over O'Sullivan.

15:25 - 'What luck!'

Video - 'What luck!' - Incredible fluke from O'Sullivan to middle pocket 00:44

15:16 - Ding takes crucial frame

Huge moment in this match, and it's Ding who moves within a frame of victory after being handed a second chance by O'Sullivan, who will be wondering how he missed that red. Not easy, but you've seen him sink them in the past, hundreds of times.

15:13 - Big miss.... for Ronnie?

Ding is 60-0 up but a shot on a red with the rest goes astray and allows Ronnie back to the table. There's not a single red safe.... but O'Sullivan cannot cut a red into the bottom left and now Ding is back! What a reprieve.

15:05 - Watch LIVE on Eurosport

It's essentially a best-of-three showdown now. Click here to watch the match live.

Video - 'Beautiful snooker' - Ding on fire against O'Sullivan 01:32

15:03 - A 124 makes it 4-4!

O'Sullivan now in full flow, a superb red into the top left when already 73-0 up helps him to make a second successive century - a 124 this time around. Now averaging around 10 minutes a frame. Sublime snooker.

14:51 - The Rocket with a rapid 107

Another speedy frame from O'Sullivan and he closes the gap to just one frame thanks to a brilliant 107.

It's Ding who leads 4-3, but O'Sullivan with the momentum.

14:42 - O'Sullivan battles back

O'Sullivan reduces the deficit back to two frames with a 77 but he can ill-afford to let Ding move three ahead again.

On the other table, a 67, yes, SIXTY-SEVEN minute frame has just gone Bond's way, 80-75 against Wilson after needing a snooker on the pink. 1-1 there.

14:33 - Ding leads 4-1

A Ding miss at 48-14 up brings Ronnie back to the table, but he cannot sink the red and Ding returns to mop up.

A crucial frame that one, and it's Ding who leads 4-1. Two more frames needed for the Chinese No 1.

14:27 - HUGE Ronnie fluke...

...but, he goes on to miss a black and Ding has a chance to go 4-1 up.

14:24 - Foulds on the lack of snooker clubs

A good listen this, tap play on the tweet below...

14:12 - 'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave'

While we wait, here's birthday boy O'Sullivan on his future in the sport...

Video - 'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave' - O'Sullivan 00:56

14:00 - Ronnie on the board

Boy did O'Sullivan need that going into the interval! A break of 78 reduces the gap to Ding, who still leads 3-1 at the break.

Here's the red that started that break...

That was some fast snooker. Wilson meanwhile only leads 1-0 against Bond. Ding and O'Sullivan averaged 12 minutes a frame there.

13:48 - Ding on fire

Ding is in the zone. A century break of 110 sees him take a 3-0 lead over O'Sullivan, who missed a half-chance to pot his first ball of the match.

That's 278 points without reply for Ding. Wow.

13:35 - Ding goes 2-0 up

A 52 break helps Ding take control of the frame, and he returns to the table after a fine snooker sees O'Sullivan miss at the first attempt and then leave a red into the middle.

No points for O'Sullivan yet. Ding looking in fine form.

13:26 - Chance for DIng

A double kiss from O'Sullivan leads to a few groans from the audience, and Ding has a great opportunity to go 2-0 up...

13:22 - Flying start from Ding

O'Sullivan has dropped just two frames all tournament, but he trails 1-0 already here. Ding goes for a bold opening red and makes 81 to move in front.

13:10 - Happy 44th to Ronnie!

13:05 - Live coverage under way

Click here to watch O'Sullivan v Ding

Click here to watch Wilson v Bond

13:00 - Bingham incandescent after phone controversy

Stuart Bingham was left seething after a mobile phone went off during the pivotal ninth frame of his last-16 showdown against John Higgins at the UK Championship.

Read the full story here, and watch the videos below to see the incident and Bingham's reaction...

Video - Bingham rages after mobile goes off during Higgins match 02:25