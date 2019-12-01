UK Championship LIVE

Sunday's action

17:00 - A tense finish

There's only one match left on the tables and it's the clash between Nigel Bond and Louis Heathcote. They are locked at 5-5, with the winner playing for a place against Judd Trump tomorrow afternoon. Speaking of Trump, here is the world No 1 speaking after his win earlier today.

Video - 'Favourite's tag gives me edge even when I play badly' - Trump 01:54

16:15 - Ding and Yan progress secured

Yan Bingtao and Ding Junhui can both look forward to the third round after beating Stuart Carrington and Michael Georgiou respectively, with both winning 6-2.

Ding is likely to face Ali Carter, who is cruising against Robert Milkins, while his compatriot seems set for a meeting with Jack Lisowski. Both lead their current engagements 6-2.

15:30 - Dott through with a whitewash

Graeme Dott has progressed he's beaten Yuan Sijun 6-0.

15:15 - Trump claims victory

Judd Trump is through after beating Mei Xiwen 6-1. He'll face either Louis Heathcote or Nigel Bond next, with the latter currently leading that one 4-1.

14:50 - Trump pegged back

Trump is still well on top here, as he leads 4-1, but he has lost his first frame of the tournament. He looks good value to take the sixth and move into an almost unassailable lead, too.

14:00 - Trump on the up

Judd Trump is in complete control here, winning the first three frames at a canter. Xiwen had a 10-0 lead in the fourth but fails to pot a red and Trump is back in.

Video - 'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot 00:33

13:30 - Judd Trump is back at the table

We're off again in York and Judd Trump has made a serene start to his second round tie against Mei Xiwen, winning the first frame as he looks to follow up his opening win against Amine Amiri.

Meanwhile, Neil Robertson has weighed in on the ongoing debate concerning 147s and gives his take on why Ronnie O'Sullivan spurned his change to record one.