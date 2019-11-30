UK Championship LIVE

19:40 - Hawkins flying

Barry Hawkins will be glad of an early night and at the moment, that's on the cards. He's already 2-0 up on Alan McManus.

Robertson is also among the balls, fighting back from 1-0 down to Robbie Williams and Mark Allen has an early lead against Jak Jones.

19:15 - Robertson takes on Williams

No, no that one. Robbie Williams is in the arena, the snooker player, not the musician. However, he might feel like a bit of a rockstar if he beats Neil Robertson and he has started well, taking the first frame in fine fashion.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Marco Fu are among those already through to the third round, with Robertson, Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins all hoping to join them.

THURSDAY'S ACTION

22:45 - Allen sees off White

It was 3-3, but Allen is through after breaks of 64, 129 and 56 help the world No 7 see off White 6-3.

A valiant effort from White, but it wasn’t to be.

22:05 - WATCH: Ronnie too quick for the referee!

Video - 'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays too fast for the referee 00:48

22:00 - White-Allen locked at 3-3

Too close to call at the moment, and remember it's first to six... Elsewhere, Joe Perry has gone to a decider with Germany's Simon Lichtenberg.

21:06 - Ronnie through

That was quick from O'Sullivan - he wins 6-0. Bulman only had a few chances to get on the board, but he ultimately succumbs to O'Sullivan, who breezes through.

Elsewhere, it's Allen 2-2 White.

20:40 - WATCH: Ronnie shuns 147 chance

And there were audible groans from the crowd too... He's just gone 5-0 up too - a frame away from a whitewash.

Video - O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it 01:10

20:16 - Ronnie not hanging around

O'Sullivan hits the final yellow before the referee has replaced the brown and a foul is called - but he still takes the frame with a break of 66. He's 4-0 up, and in the mood to finish this one quickly.

20:04 - Ronnie 133

But it could have been a maximum...... O'Sullivan opts for the pink after the final red, to the surprise of the crowd, before going on to miss the final pink. He could be heard saying 'It's alright!' to the crowd after going for the pink instead of the black.

The Rocket leads 3-0 - that century was QUICK.

19:55 - Rocket ahead

O'Sullivan puts on an entertaining 90 to take the second frame after an opening 85, belting the colours to round off another fine break. Bulman knows he's up against it this evening, and the Irish amateur is already 2-0 down.

Elsewhere, a 57 has helped Allen take the first frame against White.

19:00 - The evening's action

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is in action against Ireland's Ross Bulman from 7.30pm GMT. That will be live on the Eurosport Player, as will Mark Allen's match with Jimmy White.

That means it's a Eurosport pundit double! But while O'Sullivan is favourite to win his tie, White will be the heavy underdog going into his encounter with world No 7 Allen, who was the losing finalist here last year.

18:55 - Ronnie ready

18:28 - Murphy sent packing!

Sharav lets out an audible "Come on!" after he pots the black in a nailbiting 10th frame to complete an impressive 6-4 victory over Shaun Murphy.

Murphy led 3-1 before Sharav mounted a comeback, and the world No 125 held his nerve there in a narrow 10th frame which went down to the final black.

18:15 - Nail-biter for Murphy

Sharav is one frame away from victory! He leads Murphy 5-4 - can the former world champion force a decider?

It has gone down to the black ball in the 10th frame......

17:00 - Trouble for Murphy

He led 3-1, but Murphy now trails 4-3 after three frames in a row from Sharav. Are we set for the first big upset of the UK Championship? Click the link above to watch live.

16:20 - Trump whitewash

A simple opener for Trump, who wins six frames without reply against Amiri to advance to the second round. You can catch Shuan Murphy in action on the Eurosport Player - he leads Eden Sharav 3-2.

15:20 - So far, so good for Trump

Judd Trump has made a serene start to his bid for his second UK Championship title, wining the first three frames.

14:30 - Trump is under way

Judd Trump's bid to win the Triple Crown for the first time in his illustrious career is under way. He is up against Amine Amiri, ranked some 125 places below him.

13:35 - Morning results

It's been a busy morning of action at the UK Championship in York. Jack Lisowski is through to the second round after beating David Lilley 6-2, with Anthony Hamilton defeating Sam Baird by the same margin.

Alan McManus, Xiao Guodong and Yan Bingtao have won 6-1 against Elliot Slessor, Rod Lawler and Igor Figueiredo respectively and Robbie Williams set up a meeting with Neil Robertson thanks to a 6-3 win over Luo Honghao.

There's plenty of action to come too, with Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan both kicking off their campaigns on Thursday. You can watch it all on Eurosport Player.

22:40 - Done and dusted for Williams

A win for Williams, with the three-time world champion beating Patrick 6-2. That'll conclude our rolling coverage for today too. Check back with us tomorrow, with the action live on Eurosport Player once more!

22:20 - Williams on the brink

Williams leads 5-2 after a break of 124 and he needs just one more frame to reach the second round.

21:20 - That's a whitewash

Sublime from Wilson, who ends with breaks of 71, 71 and 92 to whitewash Parsons 6-0. Meanwhile, a 133 from Williams has helped him take a 3-1 lead over Patrick.

20:30 - Perfect starts for Williams, Wilson

Looking good so far for Williams and Wilson. A break of 92 has helped Wilson take a 3-0 lead over Parsons, while Williams is 2-0 up against Patrick.

20:25 - Hawkins 147

Here's the final moments of Hawkins' 147 earlier today...

19:30 - Evening sessions under way

Right then, we are back under way on the Eurosport Player with Mark Williams taking on Fraser Patrick and Kyren Wilson facing Riley Parsons. Click the links above to watch!

17:25 - Done and dusted for Hawkins

Hawkins wraps the match up 6-2 against Greene, having originally raced to a 4-0 lead thanks to a fourth-frame 147 after breaks of 91, 68 and 80.

17:10 - Selby storms through

An easy day's work for Selby, who has raced through his tie with Hicks, winning 6-0 and scoring 134 and 114 in the process.

Hawkins is on the brink of joining him in the second round - he leads Greene 5-2.

15:40 - Maximum for Hawkins!

The third 147 of Hawkins' career - what a start to the UK Championship for the 40-year-old. He now leads 4-0. Selby is 3-0 up against Hicks.

15:25 - Selby, Hawkins lead

Mark Selby is in action on the Eurosport Player, and the three-time world champion has taken the opening frame against Andy Hicks.

Barry Hawkins, yet to reach a rankings semi-final this season, is 2-0 up against Gerard Greene, and that's also on the Eurosport Player.

13:45 - Maguire scrapes through

Stephen Maguire has come through a tight clash with Billy Joe Castle, defeating the Englishman by six frames to four. Jak Jones downed Andrew Higginson by the same scorleine and Stuart Carrington is through, beating James Wattana 6-3.

12:30 - Morning results

The biggest player in action this morning was Ding Junhui, who kicked off his latest bid to win a tournament he has won twice before with a comprehensive 6-2 victory over Duane Jones.

Elsewhere, Marco Fu saw off Craig Steadman 6-3, Graeme Dott downed Barry Pinches 6-1 and Lyu Haotian defeated Andy Lee by the same scoreline

09:15 - Quick recap

Here's a quick summary of what happened yesterday.

The headlines were Neil Robertson, John Higgins and Ali Carter all producing whitewashes as they started in comprehensive fashion.

Video - Robertson ‘could have played better’ in 6-0 thrashing 01:16

Late last night we got a shock as Luca Brecel was beaten 6-5 by Nigel Bond. Brecel had been 5-4 up but Bond came from behind to steal victory.

For a full recap of all the action you can check out our Day 1 report.

08:45 - Day 2 begins

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's coverage of the UK Championships.

We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on at York so you don't miss a thing.

There's plenty more big names in action today and we start early with Ding Junhui up first at 09:30 GMT. He's facing Duane Jones.