20:00 - Upset alert!

It's getting no better for Mark Williams. White makes 52 in a tight third frame to take a 3-0 lead and then adds a break of 81 to make it a whitewash in the first mini-session!

Elsewhere, John Higgins has notched a century in his comeback against Lu Ning (he is only three behind the great Stephen Hendry now) and is 3-1 up. Stephen Maguire leads 2-1 and Chris Wakelin is on the verge of an upset of sorts, 3-0 up on world No 18 Gary Wilson.

19:30 - How strange

All a bit odd in the main table at the moment. White took the first frame but in the second, neither man seems very keen on taking advantage. First Williams misses a red by an absolute street, then White's safety catches an enormous piece of the pink before Williams tries to split the pack and sticks. It puts White back in the balls and he makes 75 to take a 2-0 lead over his fellow Welshman.

Elsewhere, John Higgins is down early so there might be an upset brewing there but Joe Perry and Stephen Maguire are a frame to the good.

19:00 - Welcome back

They're back underway in second round action at the Barbican with Mark Williams v Michael White will be our focus. It's the Welshman first in among the balls in the opener.

17:30 - The name's Bond

Nigel Bond is old enough to be Louis Heathcote's father and in this case, it's age before beauty as Bond goes through after a scrappy match.

That's all for the afternoon session - we'll be back at 7pm when Mark Williams, John Higgins and Steven Maguire are all in action.

17:00 - A tense finish

There's only one match left on the tables and it's the clash between Nigel Bond and Louis Heathcote. They are locked at 5-5, with the winner playing for a place against Judd Trump tomorrow afternoon. Speaking of Trump, here is the world No 1 speaking after his win earlier today.

Video - 'Favourite's tag gives me edge even when I play badly' - Trump 01:54

16:15 - Ding and Yan progress secured

Yan Bingtao and Ding Junhui can both look forward to the third round after beating Stuart Carrington and Michael Georgiou respectively, with both winning 6-2.

Ding is likely to face Ali Carter, who is cruising against Robert Milkins, while his compatriot seems set for a meeting with Jack Lisowski. Both lead their current engagements 6-2.

15:30 - Dott through with a whitewash

Graeme Dott has progressed he's beaten Yuan Sijun 6-0.

15:15 - Trump claims victory

Judd Trump is through after beating Mei Xiwen 6-1. He'll face either Louis Heathcote or Nigel Bond next, with the latter currently leading that one 4-1.

14:50 - Trump pegged back

Trump is still well on top here, as he leads 4-1, but he has lost his first frame of the tournament. He looks good value to take the sixth and move into an almost unassailable lead, too.

14:00 - Trump on the up

Judd Trump is in complete control here, winning the first three frames at a canter. Xiwen had a 10-0 lead in the fourth but fails to pot a red and Trump is back in.

Video - 'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot 00:33

13:30 - Judd Trump is back at the table

We're off again in York and Judd Trump has made a serene start to his second round tie against Mei Xiwen, winning the first frame as he looks to follow up his opening win against Amine Amiri.

Meanwhile, Neil Robertson has weighed in on the ongoing debate concerning 147s and gives his take on why Ronnie O'Sullivan spurned his change to record one.