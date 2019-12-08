UK Championship final - Sunday's action

13:20 - Maguire 0-0 Ding

A cautious but wonderfully tactical start to this with both players beginning brightly despite no reds knocked in yet.

13:12 - We are underway!

Ding wins the toss and will break...

13:07 - O'Sullivan in the Eurosport studio

12:58 - Maguire ready to go

12:56 - Maguire whitewashed Allen in the semis

Maguire thrashed Mark Allen to reach the final of the UK Championship for the first time since 2007.

Maguire won the title back in 2004, beating David Gray 6-1 in the final, but he produced an even more dominant performance in the 2019 semi-final against Allen.

Watch the UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player

12:52 - Semi-final highlights

Video - Highlights: Ding and Maguire dominate to set up final 03:05

12:50 - Here we go!

It's the final at the Barbican in York, Stephen Maguire takes on Ding Junhui in the best-of-19 final!