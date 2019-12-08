Getty Images
UK Championship final latest LIVE! – Maguire takes on Ding
Snooker action live from the UK Championship final in York.
UK Championship final - Sunday's action
13:20 - Maguire 0-0 Ding
A cautious but wonderfully tactical start to this with both players beginning brightly despite no reds knocked in yet.
13:12 - We are underway!
Ding wins the toss and will break...
12:58 - Maguire ready to go
Maguire thrashed Mark Allen to reach the final of the UK Championship for the first time since 2007.
Maguire won the title back in 2004, beating David Gray 6-1 in the final, but he produced an even more dominant performance in the 2019 semi-final against Allen.
12:50 - Here we go!
It's the final at the Barbican in York, Stephen Maguire takes on Ding Junhui in the best-of-19 final!
