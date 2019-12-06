UK Championship - Friday's action

21:45 - Allen 3-3 Bond

What about this then? Allen has come out fighting and he's levelled it up at 3-3 now! Who's your money on?

20:50 - Allen 1-3 Bond

In a frame that seems to go on forever, it is Bond who again takes the spoils with 85 to Allen's 43 as we go into the interval.

20:05 - Allen 1-2 Bond

Bond looks like he means business now, he claims the third frame by a decent margin, breaking for 74.

20:00 - Allen 1-1 Bond

It doesn't last long for Allen as Bond claims the second by 74-35.

19:50 - Allen takes lead in quarter-final

Mark Allen has taken the first set in his quarter-final against Nigel Bond. He breaks for 70 to take a confident lead of 92 to 17.

17:23 - Higgins out of UK Champs

That last ditch attempt by Higgins wasn't enough as Bingtao takes the final frame with 107 to Higgins' 32 and win the match 6-3.

16:56 - Higgins 3-5 Bingtao

Higgins goes on something of a rampage, notching up the first century of the match and breaking for a superb 123 - could he be back in the game?

16:37 - Higgins 2-5 Bingtao

Four major talking points:

1. There was a fly on the table

2. Higgins played one of the GOAT selfies

3. We had a break of over 38! OK, it's a 43... but it's a building block

4. Bingtao is ONE frame away from a huge scalp

16:09 - Higgins 2-4 Bingtao

Realise it's unlikely to make you reach for the Eurosport Player app, but this match is unavoidably disappointing. Higgins is having a disaster out there, while Bingtao isn't faring much better. Both players look edgy.

Higgins reduces the deficit to two with a smart clearance, but he is missing too many shots right now. This match is there for Bingtao if he can hold his nerve.

16:00 - Ding Junhui through to semis

Ding's fine run in York continues! The 32-year-old is through to the last four after a confident 6-2 dismantling of Liang Wenbo. He will face the winner of Higgins v Bingtao next.

15:33 - Higgins 1-4 Bingtao, Ding 4-2 Liang

Higgins is on the precipice. The four-time world champion forlornly stares down at the green baize after sending a red into orbit via the pocket jaws. Chance over. 4-1.

14:55 - Higgins 1-3 Bingtao, Ding 3-1 Liang

Is ANOTHER shock on the horizon? Higgins is staring down defeat after falling 3-1 behind to Bingtao. The third frame could have swung either way, but the 19-year-old Chinese player came through a tight scrap on the final pink and black before taking the next more comfortably.

On table two, Ding is coasting along nicely.

14:05 - Higgins 1-1 Bingtao, Ding 2-0 Liang

All square after the opening two frames between John Higgins and Yan Bingtao, while Ding Junhui, slayer of Ronnie O'Sullivan yesterday, is already 2-0 up against Liang Wenbo.

13:55 - Day 6 highlights: Stevens stuns Selby, Ding shocks O'Sullivan

13:40 - BIG day of snooker on Eurosport

The late matches, slated to begin at 18:45, sees Mark Allen face Nigel Bond, while on table two Stephen Maguire takes on 2004 UK Championship winner Matthew Stevens.

13:30 - Hello!

Quarter-final day is upon us at the Barbican in York, with John Higgins set to face Yan Bingtao on table one, with Ding Junhui, who defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan at the last-16 stage, facing Liang Wenbo for a spot in the semi-final.

