Ding Junhui was left fuming at “unplayable” tables after seeing the defence of his UK Championship title ended by a second-round defeat to David Grace.

Defending champion Ding looked to be set to progress as he led 5-3, but he couldn’t close out the match and was beaten 6-5.

Afterwards he seemed less than impressed with the table at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

“He played very well…[but] I am just bad. The table was unplayable," he told Eurosport.

“You can see the blue at 4-3 up, it was miles away from my position. I like to play on the practice table, not that.

“New table, new cloth, new balls, we have no reason to find the wrong things. Like buying a new car and you have a problem – why buy a new car?”

Ding also suggested he might not play at the Masters in January if they allow fans to return.

Organisers hope to allow up to 1,000 fans for each session at the Alexandra Palace, and Ding questions if it would be “safe”.

Asked if he will play the tournament, he said: “I am not sure. I can’t tell you now. It’s still a few months to go. We will see what happens.

“The one big thing is safety. They will not make that decision to let 1,000 in. We know it’s not safe, but what? Money? That’s what’s it all about I guess.”

