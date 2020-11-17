The opening round of the Betway UK Championship will be broadcast for the first time on Eurosport and Eurosport app from November 23rd – 26th.

Eurosport will screen matches each day from Monday to Thursday next week, with sessions starting from 2pm and 7pm. It’s the first time the opening round of the tournament has been televised, with live coverage also available on the Eurosport app across all devices.

Northern Ireland Open Northern Ireland Open LIVE - Higgins, Allen and Bingham in action in late session AN HOUR AGO

All 128 players will compete in the opening round, including defending champion Ding Junhui, world number one Judd Trump, World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and many more top stars.

The second round starts on Saturday November 28th until December 6th, with full live coverage on Eurosport and Eurosport app.

First staged in 1977, the UK Championship is one of snooker’s Triple Crown events, alongside the World Championship and the Masters. The tournament will be played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The event features 128 players in a flat draw. All matches are best of 11 frames, up until the final on Sunday December 6th which is best of 19.

Northern Ireland Open ‘It’s like a war going on’ – O’Sullivan and Selby provide fascinating insight on chalk and cues 2 HOURS AGO