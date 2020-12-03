World number one Judd Trump says he is still "stuck in neutral" with plenty of gears to work through as he fixes his eyes on the prize at the UK Championship.

After his 6-3 win over Ricky Walden moved him into the quarter-finals, Trump warned the rest of the field that he still has plenty to come as the tournament reaches its crunch stage.

"I'm still stuck in neutral at the moment, but I'm still getting the job done - getting over the line and just playing some good safety, really," he told Eurosport.

"I can't always play my best in every single game so hopefully I've saved my best for the end of this one."

He paid tribute to his opponent's fight - but thought the result was a fair one.

"It was tough towards the end, he made it hard," he said. "The balls just didn't really run my way after the interval.

"It was just all going awkwardly, he fluked a couple and nothing really fell nicely for me so in the end I just kind of fell over the line, but some good safeties and good pots, and I think I got my rewards in the end."

