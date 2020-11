Snooker

John Higgins: People will scoff, but tables are toughest they’ve ever been

John Higgins says the snooker tour is the strongest it’s ever been, adding that the tables are also tougher than any point in the sport's history. Higgins won 6-3 against Gerard Greene to reach the last 32 of the UK Championship.

