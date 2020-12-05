Judd Trump sailed into the UK Championship final with a 6-2 win over Lu Ning in Milton Keynes.

The world number one faces a showdown with Neil Robertson on Sunday after the Australian qualified for the final earlier in the day.

UK Championship 'Like Messi putting it in the top corner' – Trump trick shot astonishes O'Sullivan 8 MINUTES AGO

Trump took the first frame after an excellent early display saw him hit a break of 66 in response to Lu’s 51.

Lu then cruised to the second frame to level the scores, but a century of 107 and then a break of 97 put Trump two ahead, needing six for overall victory and the chance of winning yet another ranking event.

‘What a shame!’ – Trump fails in daring 147 attempt

The Chinese player was the right side of a 69-56 frame to halve the deficit to a single frame, but another Trump half century saw him immediately move back to two frames ahead.

Lu appeared to struggle with frustration as he watched his opponent run away with the match, rubbing his forehead, shaking his head and appearing to lightly punch his brow repeatedly as the penultimate frame slipped away from him.

With Lu's spirit broken, Trump ruthlessly raced through the final frame to claim an easy victory.

UK Championship Trump makes century in semi-final 2 HOURS AGO