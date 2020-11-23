Yan Bingtao - Sean Maddocks

Follow the UK Championship Snooker match between Bingtao Yan and Sean Maddocks with Eurosport UK. The match starts at 09:30 on 23 November 2020. Find up to date UK Championship standings, results and match highlights with our live Snooker coverage.

Snooker fans can find the latest Snooker news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bingtao Yan and Sean Maddocks. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Snooker to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.