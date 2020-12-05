Neil Robertson leads Yuelong Zhou 3-1 at the mid-session of their UK Championship semi-final.

Robertson managed to unpick a cagey first frame to go 1-0 up, and he doubled his lead in no time with a break of 125 and his eighth century of the tournament.

But Zhou pulled back a fascinating third frame. The 22-year-old’s initial break was cut short at 45 after a poor positional shot on an ambitious red, and Robertson responded with a break of 62 only to fluff frame ball on the blue.

Engaged in a battle for the blue, Robertson then played a terrific safety but Zhou potted it with a huge fluke before cleaning up to halve the deficit.

Robertson returned to the table a man befitting of his 18 ranking titles and hit a brilliant break of 122, ensuring a two-frame lead at the interval, but Zhou will be encouraged with a frame on the board.

