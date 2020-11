Snooker

UK Championship 2020 - Ding Junhui: 'If I don't feel safe with crowds at matches I will pull out'

Snooker star Ding Junhui says if he does not feel safe with crowds at matches at the UK Championship he will pull out. The Chinese player does not feel comfortable, he says, with the fans returning so early and 'does not trust' that it is the right thing with cases still so high in the United Kingdom.

