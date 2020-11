Snooker

UK Championship 2020: 'It was all blurry' – Mark Selby suffers eye trouble during first-round win

Mark Selby squeaked into the UK Championship second round after a surprise test against Welshman Michael White. Selby cut a frustrated figure for much of the encounter, often coming out second best in the safety exchanges, before eventually coming home 6-4.

