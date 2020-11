Snooker

UK Championship 2020: Judd Trump seals 6-3 win against Dominic Dale

Judd Trump reached a century landmark as he beat Dominic Dale 6-3 at the UK Championship. The world No 1 joined Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Stephen Hendry as the only players to make 750 centuries, but had to hold off a late fightback from Dale to advance.

