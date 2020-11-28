Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan set for Masters return

Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed he wants to compete at the Masters in January providing media demands at snooker's biggest invitational event don't affect his standard of play.

The world champion has won a record seven Masters titles, but decided to miss the tournament earlier this year due to his unhappiness with the stress placed on him during his run to the final in 2019.

“The ticket situation and requests for tickets is a big one for me,” he told Eurosport. “Then you have the media commitments. Like I’ve said, the reason I didn’t play in the Masters last year was because I felt after I won my semi-final (in 2019) there was so much time taken we couldn’t prepare as well enough for the final as I’d have liked to have done.

“I’ve said, if I do reach the final then I’m happy to give an hour of my time, but after that I need to get home to get some rest.

“Thankfully, after the World Championship semi-finals, they agreed to that. I’ve put them protocols down for myself because I do want to play in those tournaments.

“You want to play and give it your best. You don’t want to get to the final and your time is spent trying to make some kind of commercial."

UK CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Afternoon (1pm)

Ding Junhui v David Grace

Luca Brecel v Xiao Guodong

Jimmy White v Zhou Yuelong

Lu Haotian v Anthony McGill

Chen Zifan v Yan Bingtao

Li Hang v Zhao Xintong

Chris Wakelin v Neil Robertson

Stephem Maguire v Stuart Carrington

Evening (7pm)

Oliver Lines v Xu Si

Chang Bingyu v Mark Allen

Jak Jones v Simon Lichtenberg

Gerard Greene v John Higgins

Michael Holt v Hossein Vafaei

David Glbert v Robert Milkins

Barry Hawkins v Robbie Williams

Judd Trump v Dominic Dale

When is the UK Championship and how to watch?

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

