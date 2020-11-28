Take advantage of our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a moment from the 2020 UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan set for Masters return
Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed he wants to compete at the Masters in January providing media demands at snooker's biggest invitational event don't affect his standard of play.
The world champion has won a record seven Masters titles, but decided to miss the tournament earlier this year due to his unhappiness with the stress placed on him during his run to the final in 2019.
“The ticket situation and requests for tickets is a big one for me,” he told Eurosport. “Then you have the media commitments. Like I’ve said, the reason I didn’t play in the Masters last year was because I felt after I won my semi-final (in 2019) there was so much time taken we couldn’t prepare as well enough for the final as I’d have liked to have done.
“I’ve said, if I do reach the final then I’m happy to give an hour of my time, but after that I need to get home to get some rest.
“Thankfully, after the World Championship semi-finals, they agreed to that. I’ve put them protocols down for myself because I do want to play in those tournaments.
“You want to play and give it your best. You don’t want to get to the final and your time is spent trying to make some kind of commercial."
UK CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Afternoon (1pm)
- Ding Junhui v David Grace
- Luca Brecel v Xiao Guodong
- Jimmy White v Zhou Yuelong
- Lu Haotian v Anthony McGill
- Chen Zifan v Yan Bingtao
- Li Hang v Zhao Xintong
- Chris Wakelin v Neil Robertson
- Stephem Maguire v Stuart Carrington
Evening (7pm)
- Oliver Lines v Xu Si
- Chang Bingyu v Mark Allen
- Jak Jones v Simon Lichtenberg
- Gerard Greene v John Higgins
- Michael Holt v Hossein Vafaei
- David Glbert v Robert Milkins
- Barry Hawkins v Robbie Williams
- Judd Trump v Dominic Dale
When is the UK Championship and how to watch?
The tournament runs from Monday, 23 November until Sunday, 6 December. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website..
What is the format?
All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.
The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.