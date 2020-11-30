Live comments to follow from 12:45pm....

O'SULLIVAN: URSENBACHER DESERVED TO WIN

UK Championship O'Sullivan knocked out as Ursenbacher produces stunning performance in eleven-frame thriller 18 HOURS AGO

Alexander Ursenbacher stunned seven-time UK champion Ronnie O'Sulivan 6-5 to reach the last-32 of the UK Championships at the Marshall Arena.

"He played really well, he deserved his victory." O'Sullivan told Eurosport post-match.

"I don't think I've ever come off a match thinking 'If I deserve to lose I've probably lost' and that's how I felt out there. I thought I did well to get five frames, the score flattered me. It should have been 6-1.

"I just dragged him down to my level and he probably got to 5-4 and he probably thought he was playing the better snooker. That's the way it goes, but back here Monday morning for the Scottish Championship."

"My gameplan was nothing," Ursenbacher said afterwards. "Just play my practice game and that's when you've got the best chance to win."

UK CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY SCHEDULE

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong - Chang Bingyu

Jak Jones - John Higgins

Robrt Milkins - Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump - Liang Wenbo

Evening (7pm)

David Grace - Xiao Guodong

Anthony McGill - Chen Zifan

Li Hang - Neil Robertson

Graeme Dott - Stuart Bingham

When is the UK Championship and how to watch?

The tournament runs from Monday, 23 November until Sunday, 6 December. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.

