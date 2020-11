Snooker

UK Championship 2020 - Mark Selby makes huge fluke as red flies across table into pocket

What a fluke for Mark Selby! He misses a red to the bottom left, which jaws out and flies straight into the heart of the bottom right. Not only that, the white ricochets off a couple of reds and lands straight on the pink to the left middle. Incredible luck, but he still failed to win the frame...

