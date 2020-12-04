Neil Robertson has booked his spot in the last four of the UK Championship after dispatching Mark Selby 6-2 in ruthless fashion.

The Australian started the match in fine form, with a break of 75 putting him in the lead, with only a difficult red preventing him from registering a ton.

UK Championship O’Sullivan: Robertson can't get any better than this 40 MINUTES AGO

He was even more supreme in the second frame, with a century clearance doubling his lead, with Selby forced to watch on from his chair as the match seemed to be slipping away from him.

'Can't play much better than this' - Robertson sinks century

Robertson was 63-0 up in the third frame before finally registering an error, with a missed black giving Selby the chance to pot his first ball of the encounter. However, the three-time world champion had no margin for error and after missing a red and losing a safety battle, Robertson went 3-0 up.

Prior to the mid-session interval, Selby finally got on the board thanks to two breaks of 40 either side of some safety errors from Robertson, the first time the Australian's defences had not been up to the task.

A fortuitous plant set up Selby for two half-century breaks as he won his second straight frame to reduce the deficit to one and suddenly Robertson's commanding lead was under threat.

Robertson sparkles with break of 75 in opening frame against Selby

An overzealous shot on the blue curtailed a break of 21 from Robertson and suddenly Selby was in. But a misplaced positional shot set up Robertson for the clearance and the 38-year-old was two frames ahead once more.

And Robertson never looked back, as a break of 91 in the seventh frame, put him on the cusp of victory, before finishing with a flourish, as his 750th century break put the icing on the cake.

In the other quarter-final Zhou Yuelong beat Jack Lisowski 6-4.

UK Championship 'It wasn't a fluke!' - Robertson and O'Sullivan settle pundit vs commentator rift 28/11/2020 AT 17:31