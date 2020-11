Snooker

UK Championship 2020: Robertson opens up with classy century in opening frame against Wakelin

Neil Robertson serves up a slick century break in the first frame against Chris Wakelin in their second round match at the UK Championship. The in-form Robertson made a real statement of intent with a clearance that the Eurosport commentators described as being "as good as it gets".

