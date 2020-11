Snooker

UK Championship 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan - 'I deserved to lose, the scoreline flattered me'

The 24-year-old, who had to go back to Q school last year, knocked out the world champion in the second biggest ranking event on the tour with a sensational performance in Milton Keynes, seeing off the snooker great in a best-of-eleven decider. Watch the tournament live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:42, 104 views, 3 hours ago