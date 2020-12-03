Judd Trump had the Eurosport pundits and commentary team purring after an unbelievable shot during his match with Ricky Walden at the UK Championship.

One of the first rules of snooker is to keep still while making a shot, but Trump showed complete disregard for that sage advice as he jolted his head while striking the cue ball during one scarcely-believable moment.

Not only did the world number one sink a difficult red into the bottom left pocket, but he managed to send the white spinning back up the table towards the colours.

The shot – branded a “humdinger” by Philip Studd on Eurosport commentary – was the high point from a topsy-turvy display from Trump as he reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 win over Walden.

Trump shot astounds commentator

Trump admitted to Eurosport afterwards that he is was "still stuck in neutral" despite sitting just three wins away from another title.

The 31-year-old opened his account in the 2020-21 season with victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Northern Ireland Open final last month.



Studd wasn’t the only person impressed.

Jimmy White called it the "shot of the tournament" in the Eurosport studio, while fellow pundit Neal Foulds went even further with his praise…

It’s not like he makes the cue ball talk, he makes it confess to unsolved crimes dating back 40 years. It’s incredible what he can do.

