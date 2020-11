Snooker

UK Championship 2020 snooker: Judd Trump on fire with consecutive century breaks against Dale

Judd Trump recorded the 751st century of his career in Saturday's match against Dominic Dale. Trump's ton moves him closer to Stephen Hendry in the all-time list, with only John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan beyond.

00:02:34, 23 views, 2 hours ago