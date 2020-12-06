Today's final action

We'll be providing comprehensive live updates from 12.45pm with all the build-up and action from the final of the UK Championship.

It's Judd Trump versus Neil Robertson for the title; two of the greats of the game, both of whom are bang in form. You do not want to be missing this.

Get ready for the final...

Recap: Judd Trump wins through to the UK Championship final

He hit two centuries tonight, got 97 of the way through a maximum and put away a dangerous opponent 6-2, yet still it feels like Judd Trump had another gear to go into. What a player he is, and now he's got a shot at picking up another Triple Crown title and his fourth ranking event of the season.

Lu Ning got so frustrated with himself tonight that he was whacking his forehead with his fist before the final frame, but he didn't do too much wrong. Yes, he missed a few pots, but not many players in the game can punish you so severely as Trump can.

In the last fortnight Lu has made a Triple Crown semi-final, picked up forty grand and secured a provisional world ranking of 32, a career high, so it's been good times.

As for Trump, he marches on relentlessly to that mouth-watering final with Neil Robertson tomorrow.

Judd Trump channels inner Alex Higgins with miraculous shot

Feature preview

Desmond Kane has written for Eurosport about the two stars breaking the mould in snooker right now.

Trump and Robertson have been battling centuries tallies once again and look set to play out an absorbing UK final.

The pair are chasing Robertson's record of 103 for a season set in 2013/14 – and there is every chance they could overtake the old mark before the campaign is over.

'Like Messi' – Judd Trump trick shot astonishes Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan compared Judd Trump’s ability to Barcelona star Lionel Messi after a sensational trick shot during his UK Championship semi-final win over Lu Ning.

"I was trying to hit the knuckle," Trump said in the Eurosport studio.

"My friend Jack Lisowski is an expert at that shot. He seems to practise that all the time, so I thought I would give him one of them."

Eurosport presenter Colin Murray asked him again. Did he really mean it? Trump nodded.

"Well I just feel like putting my mic down and leaving you two to have a chat! It’s a pheromonal shot!" said Murray.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker – he is playing a different game

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

