Today's action

Join us for our comprehensive live updates from 12.45pm for the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

UK Championship 'Shot of the tournament!' – Outrageous Trump pot delights Eurosport pundits 15 HOURS AGO

The draw is as follows, with the featured matches in bold:

Jack Lisowski vs. Zhou Yuelong (1pm)

Mark Selby vs. Neil Robertson (1pm)

Judd Trump vs. Kyren Wilson (7pm)

Lu Ning vs. Joe Perry (7pm)

That's some menu; join us shortly.

Fourth-round recap

World number one Judd Trump beat Ricky Walden in the fourth round of the UK Championship. Two breaks of 50-plus helped him assert his dominance over his fellow Englishman before Walden came back. Trump will meet Kyren Wilson, a convincing winner over Graeme Dott, in the last eight in Milton Keynes.

Wilson produced an exceptional display of long-potting to reach the last eight after a 6-1 win over Graeme Dott in the evening session at the UK Championship.

Mark Selby was in impressive form as he won 6-3 against Barry Hawkins to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals. Selby also hit the 'shot of the tournament' in the victory. Elsewhere Joe Perry also advanced with a 6-3 win over Jak Jones.

'What a humdinger!' - Unbelievable Trump shot astounds commentator

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

HOW TO WATCH THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The UK Championship is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

UK Championship 'I'm still in neutral!' warns Trump after Walden win 18 HOURS AGO