Today's action

Prepare to join us for our comprehensive live updates from 12.45pm for the semi-finals, which will be as follows:

UK Championship Roaming centurions: Will Robertson v Trump snooker arms race smash record? 2 HOURS AGO

Neil Robertson vs. Zhou Yuelong (1pm)

Judd Trump vs. Joe Perry/Lu Ning (7pm)

Feature preview

Desmond Kane has written for Eurosport about the two stars breaking the mould in snooker right now.

Trump and Robertson are locked on 35 centuries apiece for the season with Trump (753) three clear of his rival (750) in career tons as snooker's form duo look to set up an absorbing UK final on Sunday.

The pair are chasing Robertson's record of 103 for a season set in 2013/14 – and there is every chance they could overtake the old mark before the campaign is over.

O’Sullivan: Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker

Judd Trump is on another level to every other player within snooker, according to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

World champion O’Sullivan compared the Bristolian’s dominance to that of Tiger Woods in golf after impressing in his 6-4 win against Kyren Wilson in their UK Championship quarter-final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Recap of evening session: Judd Trump wins through

In the first half an hour of last evening's match it looked like Trump might obliterate Wilson, going 3-0 ahead with some spectacular, one-visit snooker. It might have started with a fluke, but Wilson deserves credit for then fighting back to 3-3 and then 4-4 to leave this quarter-final in the balance. Trump then relocated his best form in the last two frames, with breaks of 71, 63 and 55 pulling him away from a determined opponent. That's why he's the best player in the world, and why he's the favourite to win the second UK Championship of his career this weekend.

In the other evening match, Lu Ning beat Joe Perry and will face Trump in the semi-finals today.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker – he is playing a different game

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday, 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

HOW TO WATCH THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP – TV & LIVE STREAMING

The UK Championship is live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Each day eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app will stream uninterrupted bonus feeds.

We will also have rolling coverage online on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels.

UK Championship Trump holds off Wilson charge to make semi-finals 11 HOURS AGO