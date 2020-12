Snooker

UK Championship 2020 snooker video: What was the shot of the tournament? Judd Trump with four

2020 saw Eurosport broadcast the first round of the UK Championship for the first time, and that was just the start of the action. What do you think has been the shot of the tournament so far? Ahead of the final between Judd Trump and Neil Robertson we have rounded up the best shots so far from the event in Milton Keynes.

