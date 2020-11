Snooker

UK Championship 2020 - 'What a brilliant pot' - Mark Selby pots lovely red to kick-start 140 break

Mark Selby was purring on the opening day of the UK Championship, making a brilliant 140 break during his opener against Michael White in Milton Keynes - starting with this brilliant long red. Selby is seeking to bounce back from his shock early exit at the Northern Ireland Open, where Lukas Kleckers whitewashed him in the second round.

00:01:00, 8 views, 3 hours ago