Neil Robertson wasn't shy in criticising the conditions on the main table after his win over Li Hang at the UK Championship, and offered some suggestions about what the organisers could do to improve the playing arena.

"It was quite cold actually, in and around the table, and that’s usually a recipe for disaster in how the conditions are going to play," Robertson said on Eurosport. "It was never going to be a night when I could get any scoring going, but you need to adjust to different conditions and I thought I managed as well as I could.

"I’m a big believer in just if anything making it a little bit too hot, the table will play well if it’s a little bit too hot, the players would rather that than asking for a mug of hot water to keep their hands warm. Just make the arena warm.

Generally speaking the outside tables have bigger pockets. Whenever I’ve played on the outside tables this season it’s like ‘oh god, you can’t miss anything below the black’.

"But also you’ve got more tables around there so there’s more heat generated. Out in the arena there’s just the one table and there’s nothing around."

Eurosport presenter Colin Murray pressed Robertson for a technical explanation about what he meant when saying the pockets are bigger.

"Physically they’re probably exactly the same template, but for some reason the ball seems to slide in a bit easier," Robertson explained.

In some venues it’s the opposite, it’s a lot tougher on the outside tables than the main table, it varies. But what I’ve experienced so far here is that the outside tables are a bit better for scoring.

"I’m sure they’re the same size, you’re talking percentages of millimetres, less than that."

Robertson's remarks come less than 24 hours after Judd Trump had similar complaints.

When asked whether he could see a player making a 147 in the tournament, Trump said:

"Not on that table. Maybe on one of the other tables or when it gets reclothed.

"I think it showed it in the Ronnie O'Sullivan game, he struggled, and we both struggled out there too. I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s a bit cold or a bit damp out there."

Monday's Results

Afternoon (1pm)

Zhou Yuelong 6-5 Chang Bingyu

6-5 Chang Bingyu Jak Jones 2-6 John Higgins

Robrt Milkins 3-6 Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump 6-1 Liang Wenbo

Evening (7pm)

David Grace 3-6 Xiao Guodong

Anthony McGill 6-1 Chen Zifan

6-1 Chen Zifan Li Hang 2-6 Neil Robertson

Graeme Dott 6-2 Stuart Bingham

