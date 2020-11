Snooker

UK Championship: Furious Ding Junhui smashes balls after final-frame loss to David Grace

Ding Junhui was visibly fuming after his nailbiting loss to David Grace in the second round of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes. Ding, the defending champion, put his mask on early and smashed the balls on the table as he made a speedy exit from the arena.

00:02:02, 298 views, 2 hours ago