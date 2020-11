Snooker

UK Championship: 'I played that 100%' - Robertson talks to Eurosport about that 'fluked' long black

Neil Robertson took issue with a potted black being described as a fluke on commentary, saying that he played the shot intentionally. The Australian player's comments settled a disagreement between Eurosport's commentators and the studio pundits.

