Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 – ‘Brilliant pot!’ – Judd Trump steals ‘epic’ 51-minute frame

After 51 minutes and four seconds, Judd Trump finally wrapped up the 14th frame to draw level at 7-7 with Neil Robertson in their UK Championship final. He sealed the frame with a brilliant pot on the final brown, sending it into the bottom left pocket, with Robertson immediately conceding.

