Stuart Bingham produced the seventh 147 of his career on Wednesday, moving the 44-year-old into fourth place in the all-time list for career maximums.

Bingham's brilliant clearance came in the sixth frame of his 6-2 win over Zak Surety, and he followed it up with another stunning 140 break in the eighth and final frame of the first round match at the UK Championship.

The 147 came just a day after Kyren Wilson had sunk a maximum of his own against Ashley Hugill, with the pair now set to share the £15,000 prize pot.

Reacting on social media shortly afterwards, Wilson joked "Cheers Bingham, you had to take my limelight didn't you!".

Bingham's flawless frame is the third such clearance in a fortnight at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, after Judd Trump's 147 en-route to winning the Northern Ireland Open at the same venue.

The maximum is the seventh of Bingham's stellar career, moving him clear into fourth on the all-time list, behind only the legendary trio of Stephen Hendry, John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Snooker's maximum men

Ronnie O'Sullivan 15

John Higgins 11

Stephen Hendry 11

Stuart Bingham 7

Ding Junhui 6

Shaun Murphy 6

Tom Ford 5

Judd Trump 5

UK Championship Wednesday results and schedule

Morning (9am)

Zhou Yuelong 6-1 Peter Devlin

6-1 Peter Devlin Zhao Xintong 6-3 Rory McLeod

6-3 Rory McLeod Luo Honghao 3-6 Dominic Dale

Sunny Akani 6-1 Kacper Filipiak

6-1 Kacper Filipiak Stuart Bingham 6-2 Zak Surety

Afternoon (2pm)

Alan McManus v Jimmy White

Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski

Andrew Higginson v James Cahill

Joe Perry v Alex Borg

Martin Gould v Jordan Brown

Evening (7pm)

Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle

Mark Davis v Robbie Williams

Ali Carter v Ashley Carty

Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez

