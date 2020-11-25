Stuart Bingham produced the seventh 147 of his career on Wednesday, moving the 44-year-old into fourth place in the all-time list for career maximums.
Bingham's brilliant clearance came in the sixth frame of his 6-2 win over Zak Surety, and he followed it up with another stunning 140 break in the eighth and final frame of the first round match at the UK Championship.
The 147 came just a day after Kyren Wilson had sunk a maximum of his own against Ashley Hugill, with the pair now set to share the £15,000 prize pot.
Reacting on social media shortly afterwards, Wilson joked "Cheers Bingham, you had to take my limelight didn't you!".
Bingham's flawless frame is the third such clearance in a fortnight at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, after Judd Trump's 147 en-route to winning the Northern Ireland Open at the same venue.
The maximum is the seventh of Bingham's stellar career, moving him clear into fourth on the all-time list, behind only the legendary trio of Stephen Hendry, John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Snooker's maximum men
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 15
- John Higgins 11
- Stephen Hendry 11
- Stuart Bingham 7
- Ding Junhui 6
- Shaun Murphy 6
- Tom Ford 5
- Judd Trump 5
UK Championship Wednesday results and schedule
Morning (9am)
- Zhou Yuelong 6-1 Peter Devlin
- Zhao Xintong 6-3 Rory McLeod
- Luo Honghao 3-6 Dominic Dale
- Sunny Akani 6-1 Kacper Filipiak
- Stuart Bingham 6-2 Zak Surety
Afternoon (2pm)
- Alan McManus v Jimmy White
- Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski
- Andrew Higginson v James Cahill
- Joe Perry v Alex Borg
- Martin Gould v Jordan Brown
Evening (7pm)
- Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle
- Mark Davis v Robbie Williams
- Ali Carter v Ashley Carty
- Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez