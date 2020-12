Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'Can't play much better than this' - Neil Robertson sinks century

Neil Robertson sinks a century as he continues his superb form at the 2020 UK Championship. Mark Selby takes on Robertson in the highlight of the afternoon session, while Judd Trump follows in the evening against Kyren Wilson. Watch the UK Championship snooker live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:45, 12 views, an hour ago