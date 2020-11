Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'Diego Maradona an absolute genius' - Mark Allen

Snooker star Mark Allen has paid his respects to football legend Diego Maradona. Maradona died at home on Wednesday following a heart attack, after battling a series of health problems. Tributes have flooded in from across the sporting world with Pele, Rafael Nadal and Ronnie O’Sullivan among those to salute a football great.

00:03:54, 31 views, 3 hours ago