When is the UK Championship and how to watch?
The sport's second biggest ranking event behind the World Championship runs from 23 November until 6 December. Eurosport will broadcast the event. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live on eurosport.co.uk and the app. In addition to the live streaming, daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website.
What is the format?
All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday 6 December.
The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Watch moment Ronnie O'Sullivan clinches sixth World Snooker Championship title
Who are the favourites?
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing an eighth victory at the event having overtaken six-times champion Steve Davis as the most prolific UK winner with a 10-6 triumph against Mark Allen in the 2018 final.
He meets seasoned Irish amateur Leo Fernandez in his first-round match at 7.30pm (GMT) on Wednesday 25 November, a match you can watch LIVE on Eurosport.
Limerick favourite Fernandez will be hoping to replicate his 2017 success when he ousted China's number one Ding Junhui 6-5 in the first round having trailed 5-1.
Defending three-times champion Ding faces English amateur Jamie Curtis-Barrett in his tournament opener at 1.30pm on Thursday 26 November.
‘Listen to the crowd!’ – The moment Ding won UK Championship
World number one Judd Trump starts as favourite to lift a second UK title. The English Open champion opens up at 7.30pm against Paul Davison on Thursday 26 November.
Former UK and world champions John Higgins, Mark Selby, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy are all competing for the £200,000 first prize.
'It was ten minutes of perfection really' - Judd Trump on his phenomenal 147 maximum
Prize money
- Winner: £200,000
- Runner-up: £80,000
- Semi-finals: £40,000
- Quarter-finals: £24,500
- Last 16: £17,000
- Last 32: £12,000
- Last 64: £6,500
Odds
- Judd Trump 3/1
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3
- Neil Robertson 6/1
- Mark Selby 7/1
- John Higgins 16/1
Recent winners
- 2010 John Higgins (Sco)
- 2011 Judd Trump (Eng)
- 2012 Mark Selby (Eng)
- 2013 Neil Robertson (Aus)
- 2014 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
- 2015 Neil Robertson (Eng)
- 2016 Mark Selby (Eng)
- 2017 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
- 2018 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
- 2019 Ding Junhui (Chn)
2020 UK Championship full draw and schedule (all times GMT)
Round One
Section One
- Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett
- Ian Burns v David Grace
- Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan
- Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant
- Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib
- Tian Pengfei v Jamie O'Neill
- Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines
- Anthony Hamilton v Xu Si
- Alan McManus v Jimmy White
- Zhou Yuelong v Peter Devlin
- Sam Craigie v Chang Bingyu
- Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson
- Ryan Day v Jak Jones
- Scott Donaldson v Simon Lichtenberg
- Daniel Wells v Gerard Greene
- John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien
Section Two
- Mark Selby v Michael White
- Liam Highfield v Jackson Page
- Michael Holt v Gao Yang
- Hossein Vafaei Billy Joe Castle
- David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi
- Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui
- Barry Hawkins v Riley Parsons
- Mark Davis v Robbie Williams
- Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi
- Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth
- Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan
- Yan Bingtao v Sean Maddocks
- Li Hang v Fraser Patrick
- Zhao Xintong v Rory McLeod
- Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote
- Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski
Section Three
- Judd Trump v Paul S Davison
- Luo Honghao v Dominic Dale
- Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor
- Ben Woollaston v Andy Hicks
- Mark Williams v Ben Hancorn
- Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak
- Ali Carter v Ashley Carty
- Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler
- Mark King v David Lilley
- Graeme Dott v Zhao Jianbo
- Andrew Higginson v James Cahill
- Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
- Martin O'Donnell v Jamie Clarke
- Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill
- Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav
- Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill
Section Four
- Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker
- Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann
- Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri
- Lu Ning v Ken Doherty
- Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko
- Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches
- Tom Ford v Pang Junxu
- Noppon Saengkham v Peter Lines
- Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo
- Joe Perry v Alex Borg
- Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers
- Martin Gould v Jordan Brown
- Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez
UK Championship schedule (all times GMT)
Monday 23 November
- Morning (9.30am)
- Ian Burns v David Grace
- Anthony Hamilton v Xu Si
- Yan Bingtao v Sean Maddocks
- Li Hang v Fraser Patrick
- Mark Williams v Ben Hancorn
- Tom Ford v Pang Junxu
- Afternoon (1.30pm)
- Sam Craigie v Chang Bingyu
- Scott Donaldson v Simon Lichtenberg
- Mark Selby v Michael White
- Graeme Dott v Zhao Jianbo
- Martin O'Donnell v Jamie Clarke
- Evening (7.30pm)
- Ryan Day v Jak Jones
- Daniel Wells v Gerard Greene
- John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien
- Barry Hawkins v Riley Parsons
- Ben Woollaston v Andy Hicks
Tuesday 24 November
- Morning (9.30am)
- Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan
- Liam Highfield v Jackson Page
- Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi
- Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan
- Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers
- Afternoon (1.30pm)
- Michael Holt v Gao Yang
- David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi
- Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui
- Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler
- Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill
- Evening (7.30pm)
- Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines
- Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote
- Mark King v David Lilley
- Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker
- Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones
Wednesday 25 November
- Morning (9.30am)
- Zhou Yuelong v Peter Devlin
- Zhao Xintong v Rory McLeod
- Luo Honghao v Dominic Dale
- Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak
- Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety
- Afternoon (1.30pm)
- Alan McManus v Jimmy White
- Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski
- Andrew Higginson v James Cahill
- Joe Perry v Alex Borg
- Martin Gould v Jordan Brown
- Evening (7.30pm)
- Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle
- Mark Davis v Robbie Williams
- Ali Carter v Ashley Carty
- Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez
Thursday 26 November
- Morning (9.30am)
- Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant
- Tian Pengfei v Jamie O'Neill
- Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson
- Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor
- Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond
- Afternoon (1.30pm)
- Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett
- Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib
- Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri
- Lu Ning v Ken Doherty
- Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches
- Evening (7.30pm)
- Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth
- Judd Trump v Paul S Davison
- Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill
- Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann
- Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo