When is the UK Championship and how to watch?

What is the format?

All matches are the best of 11 frames until the final which is contested over the best of 19 frames on Sunday 6 December.

The UK Championship – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – was due to be held at the York Barbican, but due to the global health pandemic, all remaining World Snooker Tour events in 2020 – including the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix – will continue to be staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Who are the favourites?

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is chasing an eighth victory at the event having overtaken six-times champion Steve Davis as the most prolific UK winner with a 10-6 triumph against Mark Allen in the 2018 final.

He meets seasoned Irish amateur Leo Fernandez in his first-round match at 7.30pm (GMT) on Wednesday 25 November, a match you can watch LIVE on Eurosport.

Limerick favourite Fernandez will be hoping to replicate his 2017 success when he ousted China's number one Ding Junhui 6-5 in the first round having trailed 5-1.

Defending three-times champion Ding faces English amateur Jamie Curtis-Barrett in his tournament opener at 1.30pm on Thursday 26 November.

World number one Judd Trump starts as favourite to lift a second UK title. The English Open champion opens up at 7.30pm against Paul Davison on Thursday 26 November.

Former UK and world champions John Higgins, Mark Selby, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy are all competing for the £200,000 first prize.

Prize money

Winner: £200,000

Runner-up: £80,000

Semi-finals: £40,000

Quarter-finals: £24,500

Last 16: £17,000

Last 32: £12,000

Last 64: £6,500

Odds

Judd Trump 3/1

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10/3

Neil Robertson 6/1

Mark Selby 7/1

John Higgins 16/1

Recent winners

2010 John Higgins (Sco)

2011 Judd Trump (Eng)

2012 Mark Selby (Eng)

2013 Neil Robertson (Aus)

2014 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

2015 Neil Robertson (Eng)

2016 Mark Selby (Eng)

2017 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

2018 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

2019 Ding Junhui (Chn)

2020 UK Championship full draw and schedule (all times GMT)

Round One

Section One

Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Ian Burns v David Grace

Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant

Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib

Tian Pengfei v Jamie O'Neill

Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines

Anthony Hamilton v Xu Si

Alan McManus v Jimmy White

Zhou Yuelong v Peter Devlin

Sam Craigie v Chang Bingyu

Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson

Ryan Day v Jak Jones

Scott Donaldson v Simon Lichtenberg

Daniel Wells v Gerard Greene

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Section Two

Mark Selby v Michael White

Liam Highfield v Jackson Page

Michael Holt v Gao Yang

Hossein Vafaei Billy Joe Castle

David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi

Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui

Barry Hawkins v Riley Parsons

Mark Davis v Robbie Williams

Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi

Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth

Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan

Yan Bingtao v Sean Maddocks

Li Hang v Fraser Patrick

Zhao Xintong v Rory McLeod

Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote

Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski

Section Three

Judd Trump v Paul S Davison

Luo Honghao v Dominic Dale

Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor

Ben Woollaston v Andy Hicks

Mark Williams v Ben Hancorn

Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak

Ali Carter v Ashley Carty

Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler

Mark King v David Lilley

Graeme Dott v Zhao Jianbo

Andrew Higginson v James Cahill

Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety

Martin O'Donnell v Jamie Clarke

Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill

Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav

Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill

Section Four

Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker

Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann

Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri

Lu Ning v Ken Doherty

Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko

Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches

Tom Ford v Pang Junxu

Noppon Saengkham v Peter Lines

Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo

Joe Perry v Alex Borg

Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers

Martin Gould v Jordan Brown

Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones

Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez

UK Championship schedule (all times GMT)

Monday 23 November

Morning (9.30am)

Ian Burns v David Grace

Anthony Hamilton v Xu Si

Yan Bingtao v Sean Maddocks

Li Hang v Fraser Patrick

Mark Williams v Ben Hancorn

Tom Ford v Pang Junxu

Afternoon (1.30pm)

Sam Craigie v Chang Bingyu

Scott Donaldson v Simon Lichtenberg

Mark Selby v Michael White

Graeme Dott v Zhao Jianbo

Martin O'Donnell v Jamie Clarke

Evening (7.30pm)

Ryan Day v Jak Jones

Daniel Wells v Gerard Greene

John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins v Riley Parsons

Ben Woollaston v Andy Hicks

Tuesday 24 November

Morning (9.30am)

Luca Brecel v Lei Peifan

Liam Highfield v Jackson Page

Lyu Haotian v Soheil Vahedi

Yuan SiJun v Chen Zifan

Stephen Maguire v Iulian Boiko

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Lukas Kleckers

Afternoon (1.30pm)

Michael Holt v Gao Yang

David Gilbert v Fan Zhengyi

Robert Milkins v Si Jiahui

Ricky Walden v Rod Lawler

Kyren Wilson v Ashley Hugill

Evening (7.30pm)

Gary Wilson v Oliver Lines

Chris Wakelin v Louis Heathcote

Mark King v David Lilley

Shaun Murphy v Lee Walker

Matthew Stevens v Jamie Jones

Wednesday 25 November

Morning (9.30am)

Zhou Yuelong v Peter Devlin

Zhao Xintong v Rory McLeod

Luo Honghao v Dominic Dale

Sunny Akani v Kacper Filipiak

Stuart Bingham v Zak Surety

Afternoon (1.30pm)

Alan McManus v Jimmy White

Neil Robertson v Brian Ochoiski

Andrew Higginson v James Cahill

Joe Perry v Alex Borg

Martin Gould v Jordan Brown

Evening (7.30pm)

Hossein Vafaei v Billy Joe Castle

Mark Davis v Robbie Williams

Ali Carter v Ashley Carty

Joe O'Connor v Duane Jones

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Leo Fernandez

Thursday 26 November

Morning (9.30am)

Xiao Guodong v Brandon Sargeant

Tian Pengfei v Jamie O'Neill

Mark Allen v Jamie Wilson

Liang Wenbo v Allan Taylor

Mark Joyce v Eden Sharav

Alexander Ursenbacher v Nigel Bond

Afternoon (1.30pm)

Ding Junhui v Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Jack Lisowski v Farakh Ajaib

Matthew Selt v Amine Amiri

Lu Ning v Ken Doherty

Stuart Carrington v Barry Pinches

Evening (7.30pm)

Anthony McGill v Steven Hallworth

Judd Trump v Paul S Davison

Kurt Maflin v Aaron Hill

Elliot Slessor v Mitchell Mann

Jimmy Robertson v Igor Figueiredo

