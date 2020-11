Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - ‘He is a devastating player’ – Shaun Murphy lavished with praise

Neal Foulds did not hold back when praising Shaun Murphy during his match with Lee Walker after the former UK Championship winner dispatched a long red. The 2005 world champion would go on to win the match 6-5.

